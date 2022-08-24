European Open: JPY could become a hedge ahead of risk events this week

With sentiment slowly turning lower ahead of inflation and Jackson Hole Symposium, JPY pairs could face pressure as they yen attracts safe-haven flows.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 24, 2022 3:10 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 31.4 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 6,993.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -129.8 points (-0.46%) and currently trades at 28,321.13
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -260.23 points (-1.33%) and currently trades at 19,243.02
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -79.02 points (-0.58%) and currently trades at 13,513.10

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -4.5 points (-0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,483.61
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,639.52
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -83 points (-0.63%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,111.23

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -105 points (-0.32%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -55.25 points (-0.43%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -14.25 points (-0.34%)

 

20220824futuresCI

 

ASX bucks the bearish trend of the overnight session

The baulk of Asian indices were lower overnight following weak data from the US. On one hand, weak data provides less reasons for the Fed to be so aggressive (which has typically been a bullish cue of late) yet on the other, weak data brings home the reality of a recession. On balance it appears equities are continuing to retrace ahead of key data points this week including US inflation data and the Jackson Hole Symposium.

An exception was the ASX 200, which has caught a few bids from yesterday’s low after a couple of days of selling. It’s making a minor effort to reclaim 7,000, but not by enough for me to hang my hat on it. The ASX energy and technology sectors outperformed the broader market, whilst higher commodity prices also supported the materials sector.

 

The yen attracted safe-haven flows ahead of the European open

Given we’re fast approaching key inflation data from the US and Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, I’d expect traders to be less willing to take a directional punt on the markets. So we could be in for a couple of days of choppy trade until we see just how hot (or not) inflation is, and whether Jerome Powell will be forced to retain hawkish on rates whilst sending a warning signal for the US economy.

Over the past hour the yen has strengthen across the board, seemingly with no obvious news being the trigger. Given equities are lower, we could assume the yen is attracting safe-haven flows. We outlined a bearish case for USD/JPY in an earlier report today and, looking across the yen pairs, NZD/JPY looks appealing for a potential breakout.

 

NZD/JPY daily chart:

20220824nzdusd

NZD/JPY is a decent barometer of risk for FX traders. And the fact it has turned south and now teasing the lows of a sideways channel means we’re on guard for a bearish breakout. It trades below its 200-day eMA and is about to probe the monthly pivot point, with a break below 84.35 confirming our bearish bias (which remains valid whilst price remain below the 85.16 high).

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220824moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4145.38 (-0.61%) 23 August 2022

  • 65 (18.57%) stocks advanced and 274 (78.29%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 21 fell to new lows
  • 29.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 69.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 2% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.98% - Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
  • + 4.90% - Energean PLC (ENOG.L)
  • + 4.38% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.02% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
  • -6.75% - Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)
  • -5.78% - Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220824calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas NZD JPY

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 6, 2025 09:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 4, 2025 09:10 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 28, 2025 09:38 AM
        Congress building
        FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 20, 2025 11:10 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.