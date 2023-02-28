European Open: FTSE bulls eye break of 8k, USD/CAD turns resistance into support

The FTSE 100 and USD/CAD have piqued our interest for potential bullish setup this week.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 28, 2023 3:36 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 35.1 points (0.49%) and currently trades at 7,259.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 86.58 points (0.32%) and currently trades at 27,510.54
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 85.49 points (0.43%) and currently trades at 20,029.00
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -22.93 points (-0.17%) and currently trades at 13,316.09

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,939.61
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 4 points (0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,252.01
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 19 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,400.43

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 40 points (0.12%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 30.75 points (0.25%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 6 points (0.15%)

 

20230228futuresCI

 

  • Australian retail sales rose 1.9% in January, which keeps the pressure o the RBA to continue hiking interest rates
  • Australia’s current account surplus rose to a 5-quarter high of A$14.1 billion
  • New Zealand’s business outlook was its least pessimistic in four months according to NBNZ
  • Whilst pricing intensions remain historically high, they were lower on the month
  • Mixed data from Japan saw industrial output fall at its fastest pace in 8-months at -4.6%, yet retail sales rose 6.3% y/y
  • BOE member Jon Cunliffe speaks at 10:15 GMT: Treasury Select Committee hearing: The crypto-asset industry (10.15am)
  • BOE member Catherine Mann speaks at 12:30: Panellist at EIB Annual Forum and Chief Economists Meeting, ‘Interaction of monetary and fiscal policy and financing conditions’ Luxembourg
  • It’s the last day of the month which leaves markets vulnerable to quirky price action due to month-end rebalancing
  • Inflation data and consumer sentiment for France is scheduled for 07:45, with Spanish CPI at 08:00 alongside Swiss GDP
  • US retail inventories is released alongside Canadian GDP at 13:30, which puts USD/CAD into focus for currency traders

 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart:

20230228usdcadCI

USD/CAD trades within a bullish trend on the 4-hour chart, with yesterday’s low forming above a prior resistance level. Prices are also back above the 20-dar EMA and the weekly pivot point, so perhaps we have seen the swing low. Strong economic data from the US could send the pair higher on bets of a more aggressive Fed, with a soft GDP report for Canada also likely to be beneficial to the bullish bias of USD/CAD.

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20230228ftseCI

The FTSE snapped a 4-day losing streak yesterday, after the pullback from its record high found support along the bullish trendline. A bullish engulfing candle also closed above the 10 and 20-day EMA’s, after the RSI (2) went into oversold territory the day prior. So it appears a swing low has formed and we’re looking for a move back above 8,000 whilst prices remain above last week’s low.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230228calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE 100 FTSE USD/CAD Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.