European Open: Alibaba shares rally over 16% on news of company split

Asian Indices:

UK and Europe:

US Futures:

Alibaba (BABA) shares rose as much as 16% overnight and led Chinese tech firms higher, on reports the company was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them

This helped the Hang Send rise over 2% on signs that the crackdown on the Chinese tech sector was at the beginning of the end

Australia’s annual rate of inflation was 6.8% y/y, below the 7.1% forecast and 7.4% prior. In our view this likely cements a policy pause from the RBA, even if some economists remain unconvinced and are still calling for a 25bp hike to 3.8%

The BOE (Bank of England) release their systematic risk survey and Financial Policy Summary and Record at 10:30 BST, although neither is expected to be a market mover.

The SNB (Swiss National Bank) release their quarterly bulletin at 14:00 BST for Q1 2023. The Q4 report noted that annual CPI remained “significantly above the range consistent with price stability”, and since then the SNB have hiked by another 50bp to a ‘mere’ 1.5% and warned that there could be more hikes to follow. Therefore, revisions to the inflation forecast are a key metric to watch in today’s bulletin.

FOMC member Barr testifies before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, although his pre-prepared remarks to the Senate yesterday suggest he’ll simply blame bad management for the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and send assurances that US banks remains ‘sound’