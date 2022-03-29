European Open: A (technical) case for a pullback in yields

As bond yields move inversely to bond prices, it should be taken note of that the US 10-year note has just tested a key level of support.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 29, 2022 3:42 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 56.9 points (0.77%) and currently trades at 7,469.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 167.98 points (0.6%) and currently trades at 28,111.87
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 98.59 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 21,783.56
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -18.51 points (-0.14%) and currently trades at 13,402.16

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 30.5 points (0.41%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,503.64
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 28 points (0.73%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,915.10
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 102 points (0.7%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,519.37

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 25 points (0.07%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -16.25 points (-0.11%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 2.25 points (0.05%)

20220329us10cia

The US 10-year treasury note yielded over 2.5% yesterday for the first time in nearly three years. It’s been beneficial for the US dollar which has continued to outperform, particularly against the yen thanks to the BOJ’s ultra-dovish stance. But we have noted that the price of the 10-year note (which moves inversely to yields) has stalled at a key support zone around 94*12 to 94*30. And if that support zone holds and prompts a rally in prices, it should send yields lower. As it’s been a while since markets have experienced lower yields, any drop in them could inadvertently weigh on Wall Street whilst supporting safe havens such gold. Regardless of the outcome, bond yields remain a key market to watch.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220329moversFTSEcia

FTSE 350: 4194.43 (-0.14%) 28 March 2022

  • 224 (63.82%) stocks advanced and 120 (34.19%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 36.47% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 47.01% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 17.66% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.80% - Moonpig Group PLC (MOONM.L)
  • + 4.46% - TUI AG (TUIGn.DE)
  • + 4.04% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

Underperformers:

  • -10.7% - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
  • -5.44% - PureTech Health PLC (PRTC.L)
  • -4.69% - Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)

Consumers appear a tad confused

The Conference Board release their consumer confidence report at 15:00 GMT. But we see quite a divergence between consumer reports at present worth noting. Whilst the Conference Board survey is down from its 2021 high, it currently sits at 110.5 which is comfortably above its long-term average of 95.9. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan sentiment has plunged to a 10.5 year low and fell beneath its long-term average 9-months ago. But if we look past the huge gap of the headline data, a common theme shred by both surveys is that current conditions and expectations are pointing lower. And when consumers stop consuming, it weighs on growth prospects. Therefore, another weak print today only exacerbates concerns of stagflation with such high levels of inflation. 

USD/CHF pulls back into support

Price action on USD/CHD leading into March was very choppy, but we are now seeing spells of cleaner price action which suggests it is tyring to form a trend. From the 7th of March it rallied over 3.3% over the next seven days before pulling back within a continuation pattern (which appears to be some form of falling wedge). Yesterday we saw prices closed firmly above the wedge’s trend resistance and tap 0.9380 before entering a period of consolidation.

20220329usdchfCI

We can see on the four-hour chart that that its retracement is trying to build support around its 50-bar eMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level, but we also have the 50% level around 0.9320 for potential support should this retracement grind lower. From here we are now awaiting a bullish candle to for and signal that momentum has realigned with its bullish trend, to then target the 0.9380 high and breakout towards the base of the wedge at 0.9460. 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220329calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas Yields

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.