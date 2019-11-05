Euro Taking It on the Chin a

EUR/GBP has been getting slammed all day

November 6, 2019 2:31 AM

Euro Taking It on the Chin(a)!

With the DXY going bid most of the US session because of positive China-US trade talk headlines, it’s only natural for the EUR/USD to have sold off today.  The Euro currently makes up about 57% of the US Dollar Index.  Currently EUR/USD is down -.55% at 1.1066.  With the DXY up +.41% on the day, one may expect GBP/USD to be lower as well.  However, the pair is actually just about unchanged. Granted, Sterling makes up only about 12% of the DXY, however usually if EUR/USD were to move lower, the GBP/USD would follow suit.  There were no major headlines today regarding Brexit, so that isn’t why GBP/USD is holding up.  However, if EUR/USD is falling, and GBP/USD is unchanged, something has to give.  The answer lies in the cross currency, EUR/GBP!

EUR/GBP has been getting slammed all day, which means the Euro is heading lower while the Pound is going higher.  The cross currency is currently down nearly -.60% at .8685 (down 50 pips on the day).  The pair formed a flag pattern on a daily timeframe during the month of September and halted its selloff from the break lower towards the flag target at .8488.  The pair has been forming a symmetrical triangle since mid-October between .8580 and .8700 and is currently trading near the apex.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute chart the symmetrical is clearer, and it looks as if EUR/GBP is trying to push through the lower trendline of the triangle.  If this is the case, the target is close to .8400 (whereas the target from the flag on the daily is .8488.)

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Looking at the daily chart, there isn’t any support until the daily flag target, which is also lows from March and May, near .8475/.8500.  To find support below there, we need to look at a weekly chart.  The 38.2% retracement level from the lows of July 2015 to the highs in August 2019 is .8400 (which is also the target of the triangle on the 240-minute chart.  Below there, horizontal support comes across at .8308. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If EUR/GBP does manage to hold within the triangle and bounce, resistance would be at the top, downward sloping trendline from the triangle near .8640.  Above that, there is horizontal resistance at .8715. 

Brexit headlines are usually key for movements in EUR/GBP.  However, with campaigning for elections ongoing, headlines may be sparse for a while, which may keep GBP/USD steady.  As we see today though, movement may come via EUR/USD and China headlines!


Related tags: Euro Sterling Trade War USD Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
By:
James Stanley
February 15, 2024 07:29 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 20, 2023 07:17 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The top 10 most traded currencies
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 3, 2023 02:48 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce Ahead of Inflation, FOMC
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 18, 2023 06:47 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.