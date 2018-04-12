Euro hit by double whammy of bearish news

The euro has been hit the hardest among the major currencies today. It was dealt a double whammy of soft Eurozone data and surprisingly dovish European Central Bank meeting minutes.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 12, 2018 9:33 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro's breakdown was most noticeable against the British pound and the New Zealand dollar. These currencies have been among the strongest in recent trade. The EUR/NZD has in fact broken below its long-term bullish trend line at 1.6750/65. At the time of this writing, it was trading near its session low and appeared poised to drop towards its 200-day moving average at 1.6655 next. The 1.6750/65 level is now the key short-term resistance to watch. For as long as price holds below this level, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside. However, if and when price breaks above this level and goes on to break the next resistance at 1.6820, it would thus reclaim the broken bullish trend line and therefore the bearish idea would become invalidated.

The euro’s breakdown was most noticeable against the British pound and the New Zealand dollar. These currencies have been among the strongest in recent trade. The EUR/NZD has in fact broken below its long-term bullish trend line at 1.6750/65. At the time of this writing, it was trading near its session low and appeared poised to drop towards its 200-day moving average at 1.6655 next. The 1.6750/65 level is now the key short-term resistance to watch. For as long as price holds below this level, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside. However, if and when price breaks above this level and goes on to break the next resistance at 1.6820, it would thus reclaim the broken bullish trend line and therefore the bearish idea would become invalidated.


Economic Calendar

