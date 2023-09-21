Euro analysis: EUR/USD Bulls Defend Support in the Mid-1.06s

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Friday 12:44 AM
0 views
Day trader looking at trading screens
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US Dollar and Fed Takeaways

  • Eurozone PMIs are on tap tomorrow, with expectations showing the potential for continued contraction.
  • EUR/USD remains within a bearish channel as it tests a key support zone in the mid-1.06s.
  • A breakdown could expose the 2023 lows near 1.0525 whereas bounces could be capped at 1.08.

Euro Fundamental Analysis

It’s been an interesting day on the European continent so far, with the higher-profile Swiss National Bank and Bank of England leaving interest rates unchanged and the more peripheral Norges Bank and Riksbank both raising interest rates.

Lost among all of today’s central bank meetings, the eurozone will release arguably one of its most important economic indicators tomorrow. Individual European countries, then the currency zone as a whole, will publish the latest flash PMI readings, one of the timeliest measures of “on the ground” economic activity. Traders and economists expect the readings to come in at 49.3 for Eurozone Services PMI and 43.3 for the Manufacturing survey, signaling an outright contraction in economic activity.

While the European Central Bank left the door open for additional rate hikes last week, ongoing weakness in the underlying economy will make the case for additional tightening tenuous, potentially opening the door for more weakness in the euro.

Euro Technical Analysis EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_09212023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, EUR/USD remains within a two-month bearish channel, though bulls are trying to make their stand in the 1.0635-1.0675 support zone.

That will be the key area to watch for the rest of the week and likely beyond: If we see a daily close below 1.0635 support, it would open the door for another leg lower in EUR/USD toward the year-to-date lows in the 1.0525 zone. On the other hand, as long as support in the mid-1.06s holds, the potential for a bounce up toward the 200-day EMA near 1.08 remains.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: The Fed's hawkish pause hits stocks
Today 01:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 21, 2023
Today 12:31 PM
GBP/USD analysis: BoE decides against another interest rate hike
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM
Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
Today 05:01 AM
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
Today 12:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

banks_03
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:35 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:23 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, WTI crude oil analysis: European open – 20/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:39 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, DXY and Gold in focus - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 19, 2023 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.