Dollar could find renewed strength ahead of CPI, FOMC

The USD/CHF is on watch as dollar catches bid against currencies where the central bank remains dovish

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 7, 2022 12:31 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The US dollar has been on the backfoot over the last few weeks, giving back some of its past gains against currencies where the central bank is catching up with the Fed in terms of interest rate hikes – most notably, commodity dollars. However, against currencies where interest rates are seen remaining low for longer, the greenback is still looking strong. The likes of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc come to mind. The USD/JPY resumed sharply higher last week after ending its 3-week consolidation. This week, the USD/CHF could be the one to watch out for as the divergence in monetary policy stances of the US and Switzerland grows ever larger.  
 

Fed could hike by 50 bps in June, July and September 

 
The Fed remains the most hawkish of central banks out there, although others are also catching up. On Friday we saw a stronger-than-expected US jobs data for May. The data suggests the US Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive tightening to rein in price pressures.  
 
Speaking of which, we will US CPI to look forward to on Friday, which is going to be the key data the week. US inflation edged a little lower in April to 8.3% but it remains to be seen whether prices have peaked. If CPI doesn’t come down fast, this could keep stocks under pressure as the Fed will have to continue with its aggressive hiking until price pressures come down meaningfully.  
 
The market is fully expecting another 50-bps increase in interest rates on June 15, and another similar hike in July. In fact, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would even back a 50-basis point hike in September if inflation has not started to fall back by then. Markets are currently 85% confident that there will be a third 50-basis-point increase in September. 
 
If the Fed and inflation data continue to point towards more aggressive policy tightening then this should keep the dollar supported against the likes of the franc and yen, as well as other currencies where the central bank is expected to pursue a more modest tightening or no tightening at all.  

 

USD/CHF ready to resume higher? 

 
The franc found some support in mid last week on the back of stronger inflation data from Switzerland. But the USD/CHF has risen again, potentially on the verge of resuming the big rally that began in April: 
 
220606 usdchf CI
 
The USD/CHF looks like it has found a new base around the 0.96 handle. The 50% retracement level around 0.9630 is increasingly looking like a pivotal level. A clean break above this level today could set the stage for a rally towards 0.9700 next, a level which was previously support. We may see some hesitation around 0.9700, but if that level also breaks then we could see rates climb towards 0.9870ish, the next line of resistance.  

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:
 
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
 
Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/CHF

Latest market news

View more
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Pre-CPI USD Price Action Setups: SPX Pullback after DXY Stretch
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Graph showing a slow uptrend
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:16 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:50 PM
      Research
      USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:45 PM
        EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:22 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.