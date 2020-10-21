Dashed stimulus hopes boosts EURAUD

Our scepticism that a pre-election stimulus deal would be struck appears to be have been well-founded, following the tweet below this morning from President Donal Trump that conveyed a similar sentiment.

October 22, 2020 10:35 AM
Close-up of market chart

“Just don’t see any way Nancy Pelosi and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus. Their primary focus is BAILING OUT poorly run (and high crime) Democrat cities and states....”

Judging by the poor price action in U.S. and European equity indices overnight, they too were coming around to a similar conclusion.

Evidence is mounting that the economic recovery has begun to slow in the U.S. and Europe, prompting policymakers including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to warn that the economic recovery was in peril if the government fails to provide further support.

In terms of how soon a new fiscal package can now  be agreed it will depend on the outcome of the U.S. election.

A “Blue Wave” that sees Joe Biden become President and gives the Democrats a majority in both chambers of Congress would result in a front-loaded fiscal package being approved soon after the election.

A Biden Presidency and split Congress would likely result in minor delays to a new stimulus package. A contested outcome would be the worst possible outcome, causing new stimulus delays of months.

To hedge some of this uncertainty, I favour EURAUD a currency pair that tends to rally during periods of risk aversion and vice versa.

As can be viewed on the chart below, EURAUD spent over four months range trading between 1.6000ish and 1.6600, before breaking higher earlier this week.

While the lack of upside follow-through yesterday was disappointing it gives others an opportunity to review this trade idea and is in keeping with the choppy type of trading expected in the lead up to the U.S. election.

Providing EURAUD remains above support (daily closing basis), formerly resistance 1.6600/1.6580, a positive bias will remain in place, looking for a rally towards 1.7000 on dashed near term stimulus hopes and pre-election nerves.  

Dashed stimulus hopes boosts EURAUD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 22nd of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD EUR Forex US Election

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.