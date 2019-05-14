﻿

Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 15 May

AUD/USD & GBP/USD continue to extend drop while USD/JPY down move takes a breather.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2019 9:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Further push down in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Drifted down as expected from the 1.1260 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). In today’s early Asian session, it tested the 1.1200 downside trigger level (the minor ascending support in place since 26 Apr 2019 low) before it traded sideways. Interestingly, the parallel ascending support seen in the hourly RSI oscillator has already been broken to the downside which suggests a revival of short-term downside momentum in price action.
  • Maintain bearish bias with 1.1260 remains as the key short-term pivotal resistance and an hourly close below 1.1200 reinforces a potential slide to retest 1.1120 in the first step. However, an hourly close above 1.1260 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective push up towards the key 1.1320 medium-term resistance.  

GBP/USD – Further push down within range in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Continued its downward drift to print another lower daily close at 1.2908 at the end of yesterday, 14 May U.S. session. Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 1.2985 (former minor swing low areas from 03/09 May 2019) for a for a further potential push down towards the 25 Apr 2019 low of 1.2870 follow by 1.2800 next (lower boundary of the descending channel & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • However, an hourly close above 1.2985 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.3190.

USD/JPY – Sideways with risk of corrective rebound


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched higher and challenged the 109.65 key short-term pivotal resistance before it traded sideways. Mix elements now, prefer to turn neutral between 109.75 and 109.30 where an hourly close above 109.75 opens up scope for a corrective rebound towards 110.20 (minor swing high area of 08 May 2019 & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • On the flipside, an hourly close below 109.30 revives the bearish tone for a potential residual push down to target the 108.65 major support (also the primary ascending range support from Jun 2016 low),

AUD/USD – Further drop in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Continued to extend its expected drop on the backdrop of a weaker than expected Q1 AU wage data and China retail sales and industrial production for April. No clear signs of bearish exhaustion yet, maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 0.6965 (former medium-term range support from 03 Jan 2019 low & upper boundary of the minor descending channel from 17 Apr 2019 high) for a further potential drop to target 0.6910 and 0.6880 next.
  • However, an hourly close above 0.6990 negates the bearish tone for squeeze up towards the minor range resistance 0.7045 formed after the recent RBA meeting on 07 May.

Charts are from eSignal





Related tags: Forex GBP EUR

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY upside looks compelling if not for the BOJ intervention threat
Today 12:36 AM
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:24 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX tumbles after hotter inflation
Yesterday 02:04 PM
GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
Yesterday 01:40 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:46 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
Yesterday 06:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

inflation_04
GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 01:40 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 06:07 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 9, 2024 11:02 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD perks up, gold continues to defy gravity: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 8, 2024 10:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.