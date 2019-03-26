Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 26 Mar

Potential USD strength except in USD/JPY

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2019 11:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Push down within medium-term range

  • Broke below 1.1340 short-term lower neutrality zone limit as per highlighted in our previous report. Flip to a bearish bias below 1.1350 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to target the next near-term supports at 1.1280 and 1.1220 (also the lower boundary of a complex medium-term range configuration in place since 12 Nov 2018)
  • However, a break above 1.1350 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 1.1410 (medium-term descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high).

GBP/USD – Push down within medium-term range

  • The pair has almost reached the short-term resistance/target of 1.3280/3000 as per highlighted in our previous report. Yesterday, the rebound has stalled again at the minor descending trendline resistance in place since 13 Mar 2019 coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the 1-hour RSI oscillator. Flip back to a bearish bias with 1.3250 as the key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to target the next supports at 1.3160 and 1.3080/3050.  
  • However, a break above 1.3250 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 1.3350 medium-term range resistance.

USD/JPY – “Bearish flag” consolidation with further potential downside

  • Broke below the former ascending channel support from 03 Jan 2019 flash crash swing low area. Flip to a bearish bias below 110.40 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to target the next supports at 109.60 and 109.30 (Fibonacci retracement/expansion clusters).
  • However, a break above 110.40 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the pull-back resistance of 110.95 (former ascending channel support from 03 Jan 2019).
AUD/USD – Push down within a medium-term complex range

  • If the 0.7160 short-term key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the pair is likely to see a potential push down to test the near-term support at 0.7070 (also the minor ascending trendline from 08 Mar 2019 swing low).
  • However, a break above 0.7160 sees a push up to retest the 0.7200 medium-term descending range resistance in place since 03 Dec 2018 swing high.





Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.