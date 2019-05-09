Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 09 May

JPY remains strong while AUD/USD at risk of bearish breakdown from key medium-term range support.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2019 10:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Due for a potential volatility breakout


click to enlarge chart

  • Continued to trade in a tight range of 30 to 50 pips since Mon, 06 May below the 1.1215 intermediate resistance (click here for a recap on our previous report). Maintain bearish bias below 1.1260 key short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 1.1175 (minor ascending support from 26 Apr 2019 low) is likely to trigger the start of another potential impulsive downleg to retest 1.1120 before targeting 1.1060/1040 next.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.1260 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective push up towards the key 1.1320 medium-term resistance.  

GBP/USD – Failure bullish breakout, further potential decline within range


click to enlarge chart

  • Broke below the 1.3040 key short-term pivotal support and reintegrated back below the descending channel resistance from 13 Mar 2019 swing high which indicated that the bullish breakout seen on last Fri, 03 May was a failure.
  • Flip back to a bearish bias in any bounces below 1.3090 key short-term pivotal resistance (50% Fibonacci retracement of on-going slide from 03 May 2019 high & former minor swing low of 06 May 2019) for a further potential push down to retest the 25 Apr 2019 low of 1.2870 follow by 1.2800 next (lower boundary of the descending channel & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.3090 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.3190.

USD/JPY – Further drop in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Drifted down lower as expected and it now hovering right above the first support/target of 109.75 (25 Mar 2019 swing low area). No clear signs of bearish exhaustion, maintain bearish bias below a tightened key short-term resistance now at 110.30 (minor descending trendline from 03 May 2019 high & former minor swing low of 06 May 2019) for a further potential push down to target 109.45/30 follow by 108.95 next (Fibonacci expansion cluster & 31 Jan 2019 swing low area)
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 110.30 negates the bearish tone up towards the next intermediate resistance at 110.90/111.10 (06 May 2019 gapped down & pull-back resistance of the former ascending support from 03 Jan 2019 flash crash swing low area).

AUD/USD – At risk of a bearish breakdown


click to enlarge chart

  • Broke below the 0.6995 lower limit of the short-term/minor neutrality range as per highlighted in our previous report which titled the odds back to the bears for a potential bearish breakdown. Flip back to a bearish bias in any bounces below 0.7045 key short-term pivotal resistance and a 4-hour close below 0.6960 reinforces a bearish breakdown below its medium-term range support to target the next near-term support at 0.6920/10 follow by 0.6880 next.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 0.7045 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 0.7110 key medium-term resistance.

Charts are from eSignal




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Today 04:49 AM
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 06:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 22, 2024 12:30 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2024 01:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.