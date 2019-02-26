Daily Brexit update government caves in sterling melts up

Political flux continues to take the market off-guard

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 26, 2019 11:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst



Daily Brexit update: government caves-in, sterling melts-up

Whilst many market participants have been prepared for a far higher degree of cross-market volatility than has actually transpired so far, it is the level of domestic political flux that has taken many off guard. As such, those who want more ferocious fireworks to trade might well get their wish as the Westminster Brexit merry go-round goes into overdrive. Just hours ago, sterling traders were standing down hopes that the pound could span heights higher than four-month highs around $1.32 marked earlier. But after further dizzying developments the government not only pledged a vote on a ‘no-deal’ Brexit vs. a delayed Brexit but it also attached a refinement that could drag forward the vote far sooner than a putative 13th March deadline. The news re-charged the pound’s legs in classic fashion enabling the rate against the dollar to cut its emerging retracement short before extending gains to five-month highs that scraped $1.33.

We can summarise the key official government comments so far on Tuesday as the following:

  • Downing Street says Parliament will debate and vote on this Wednesday a government motion saying Parliament has noted Prime Minister Theresa May's statement on Brexit and that negotiations are continuing
  • Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman says the government will hold the no-deal vote “by 13th March”. This means the vote could be held sooner if there is an unsuccessful meaningful vote before 12th March

The turnaround by sterling, which clearly began to flag after a speech by the Prime Minister promised little more than a further delay of the meaningful vote, reiterates the market’s bias for circumstances that could throw Brexit off the course set by the government, perhaps permanently. With the Labour’s key amendment gaining even more currency and still set to be voted on during Wednesday and the party also approaching the point of no return for a second referendum, it’s a lot more difficult to call limits on sterling upside than earlier in the afternoon. Beyond that, after participants’ efforts to avoid euphoria evaporated at the first sight of market-friendly news, logically, the come down could be even more painful than previously thought. Depending on the rapidity of its retracement, sterling against the dollar should aim to test former solid resistance of $1.3217 that may have transformed into support. 20th September’s $1.3298 cycle high is the next upside objective. Minutes before publication, sterling was 144 pips up on the day at $1.3240.


Related tags: Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.