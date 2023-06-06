Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses

Crude oil prices turned positive, erasing earlier losses of around 2.5%, to make the short-term crude oil outlook more neutral-to-slightly positive.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 7, 2023 3:00 AM
Oil rig on an grey day
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil prices turned positive, erasing earlier losses of around 2.5%, to make the short-term crude oil outlook more neutral-to-slightly positive.

 

In what looks like a short-covering rally, WTI bounced from a base of $74.65ish to rise above $76.00, making back more than $1.50 worth of losses from earlier in the day.

 

You can’t call it a ‘delayed’ reaction to this weekend’s surprise from Saudi Arabia as prices did initially gap higher, before slumping. Perhaps traders are thinking twice about shorting oil, after Saudi took the matters into its own hands.

 

After threatening short sellers will be ‘ouching’ last month, Saudi has followed through on its warning by voluntarily cutting its oil output by a million barrels a day from July.

 

However, it is not the first time we have seen this sort of price action only for the rally to run out of steam.

 

The market needs some assurance that the other cartel members won’t be taking advantage of Saudi and will be complying fully. Russia could be the main culprit, as Moscow needs to sell as much oil as it can to finance its ongoing war in Ukraine.

 

Crude oil outlook: downside risks limited

 

I imagine speculators’ shorts bets will be trimmed with time or because of price action, anyway. The more time elapses, the tighter the market will become, as the OPEC+ cuts filter through.

As a reminder, the group announced in April that it would cut production by an additional 1.1 million barrels per day until the end of this year, adding to the big cuts announced in November of last year. They have now extended those cuts until the end of 2024.  

Given that crude oil demand is price-inelastic, as it is a supply-driven market, we are looking at a much tighter market as we move into H2 and beyond. That’s unless demand elsewhere absolutely collapses (like Covid-like lockdown), we see non-compliance from big OPEC+ producers, or there a big upsurge in non-OPEC supply. All of these scenarios seem unlikely to me.

 

Crude oil outlook: Technical analysis on WTI

With WTI storming back to turn positive on the day, albeit without much further upside follow-through, this has reduced oil’s bearish characteristics, adding to the recent signs of stabilization.

The bulls will now want to see WTI close above Monday’s low at $71.75 as that would put the bears, who sold oil on the back of Monday’s “gravestone doji” pattern, in a spot of bother. If that happens, we could then see a quick move up to a new high on the week above $75.00 to take out liquidity from those trapped bears.

However, if oil holds below Monday’s low then the bulls must await further price action before pouncing.

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: WTI Crude Oil US Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Energy
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 04:30 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Research
      Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 10, 2025 10:37 PM
        Oil_rig
        WTI crude oil is down, but not out
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 5, 2025 11:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.