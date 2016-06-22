crude back at 50 as traders anticipate sharp draw in us stocks 2666872016

Oil prices are little-changed at the time of this writing after they snapped back into the positive territory and above $50 a barrel late in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 22, 2016 11:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil prices are little-changed at the time of this writing after they snapped back into the positive territory and above $50 a barrel late in the day yesterday. Both oil contracts were lower in the first half of yesterday’s session. This was possibly due to a rebounding US dollar and profit-taking ahead of US oil inventories data, especially since prices had risen rather sharply in the prior couple of days. Crude oil, which has been unable to decouple itself from risk assets, was also tracking the movements in equities and GBP ahead of the all-important Brexit vote on Thursday. The GBP/USD and stocks gave up their earlier advance yesterday after new polls showed support for Brexit had increased a tad. So oil was coming under pressure from this source, too.

However late in the day, oil prices rallied. The rebound was due in part to news rebels in Nigeria denied that a ceasefire had been agreed upon, contradicting earlier reports. This basically dashed hopes that the supply outages, which have caused Nigeria’s oil production to fall to its lowest level in some 20 years, would be coming to an end. In addition, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprisingly large decrease in US crude oil stocks, to the tune of 5.2 million barrels. According to the API, inventories at Cushing decreased by a good 1.3 million barrels while stocks of oil products – gasoline and distillates – both fell, too.

The focus, apart from the on-going Brexit saga, is clearly going to be on this afternoon’s official weekly US oil data from the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), due for publication at 15:30 BST (10:30 ET). If the EIA data confirms or betters the API estimates from last night, then oil prices should be able to extend their gains. Conversely, if the drawdown is smaller, or worse if it is a build, then oil prices could fall back sharply.

Indeed, it must be pointed out that in recent weeks, the API estimates have been all over the place and deviated greatly from the official figures. Therefore, ahead of the publication of EIA’s oil report, traders are evidently booking some profit on their long positions opened yesterday, causing oil prices to retreat a tad. This makes technical sense, too, with WTI rising back inside the key $50.00-$50.90 long-term resistance range, where it was also holding below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement against the most recent high. But WTI’s bullish trend line has been re-established following the three-day rally after it found good support from the 50-day moving average around $46 at the end of last week. The potential levels of support and resistance are shown on the chart in blue and red, respectively. Meanwhile Brent has been able to remain inside its own bullish channel following the recent wobble. Until and unless Brent breaks out of this channel, the path of least resistance continues to remains to the upside.

16.06.22 wti 16.06.22 brent

Related tags: API Crude Oil OPEC Brent EIA Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest API articles

Crude oil fundamentals continue to improve
By:
Global author
October 19, 2016 01:15 PM
    WTI surges as crude stockpiles drop sharply
    By:
    Global author
    September 8, 2016 04:54 PM
      Crude stocks fall more than expected, gold traders await FOMC minutes
      By:
      Global author
      August 17, 2016 05:40 PM
        AUD/CAD drops to test key support
        By:
        Global author
        July 19, 2016 05:50 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.