crude oil fundamentals continue to improve 2679002016

Oil prices found decent support late in the day yesterday to more than make up for the losses they had suffered earlier in the session […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 20, 2016 12:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil prices found decent support late in the day yesterday to more than make up for the losses they had suffered earlier in the session and on Monday. Consequently, WTI now finds itself up at a good $51.00 and Brent around $52.40 a barrel, their highest levels since Friday. Crude prices remain on course to push further higher due to rising expectations of a tighter oil market as US oil inventories decline and production elsewhere either falls or freezes, while demand grows steadily. At least that is the hope for the OPEC, chief among them Saudi Arabia.

Saudi’s energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, has claimed that demand from China is not slowing down and that oil prices could stabilise further”if members act collectively” – in other words, collude to restrict supply. And by ‘members’ he presumably also means some non-OPEC countries like Russia. According to Mr Falih, the alignment among oil producers is increasing and that the OPEC cuts will be fair and equitable for all members. Comments such as these clearly suggests the OPEC and probably Russia will cut their production in due course, for if they don’t the consequences could be severe as not only will they lose further credibility but prices may then remain low for a lot longer than would otherwise have been the case. With regards to Chinese demand, Mr Falih is arguably correct. Refining rates in the nation rose last month as 43.8 million tonnes or 10.7 million barrels per day of crude oil was processed, up 2.4% from a year ago, while oil imports rose a new record high of 8 million bpd. There’s also evidence of declining oil production in China where output fell nearly 10 per cent to near its lowest in six years.

Meanwhile in the US, crude inventories have been mainly falling since the month of May with the exception of a handful of occasions. Several sharp and unexpected oil inventory reductions have been reported in recent weeks by both the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and officially from the US Department of Energy (DOE). Although last week that trend ended with a large build of 4.9 million barrels in US oil stocks, inventories at the storage hubs in Cushing fell sharply, as too did stocks of distillates and – not that they matter much at this time of the year – gasoline. In fact, that large crude inventory build may have been largely reversed last week. According to the API, oil stocks in the US fell by a good 3.8 million barrels last week. What’s more, Cushing crude stocks saw a sharp 2 million reduction and distillate inventories decreased even more profoundly by 2.3 million. If the official DOE data, due to be released later on today, confirm these figures then oil prices could rise further, especially once Brent and WTI clear their technically-important prior swing highs around $52.80 and $51.65, respectively.

16-10-19-wti 16-10-19-brent

Related tags: API Crude Oil DOE OPEC trading Brent EIA Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest API articles

WTI surges as crude stockpiles drop sharply
By:
Global author
September 8, 2016 04:54 PM
    Crude stocks fall more than expected, gold traders await FOMC minutes
    By:
    Global author
    August 17, 2016 05:40 PM
      AUD/CAD drops to test key support
      By:
      Global author
      July 19, 2016 05:50 PM
        AUD/CAD in focus as traders eye Aussie data, oil prices
        By:
        Global author
        July 13, 2016 06:20 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.