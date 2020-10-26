Consumer confidence does not help GBP

On Friday, the GfK consumer confidence index fell to -31 in October, below -28 expected.

Financial Analyst
October 26, 2020 2:21 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Friday, the GfK consumer confidence index fell to -31 in October, below -28 expected. The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) was posted at 53.3 for October (vs 53.1 expected).

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, GBP/USD is on the downside and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3060. The nearest support would be set at previous overlap at 1.2985 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.2955 in extension.

