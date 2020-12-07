Brexit Headlines Leading to GBP Volatility EURGBP GBPUSD GBPNZD

Headlines will push the Pound around over the next few days.

December 8, 2020 1:20 AM

Brexit Headlines Leading to GBP Volatility: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/NZD

Over the weekend, it sounded as if a Brexit trade deal was at hand.  However, Monday morning there were plenty of headlines that a deal was not done, particularly regarding fisheries.  UK PM Johnson and EC President van der Leyen  spoke earlier, however it doesn’t seem that much has changed.  Thursday is the beginning of the EU Summit.  Will a trade deal be reached by then?  No one knows for sure, but there will be plenty of headlines to keep traders on their toes.  EUR/GBP should give the best clues as far as how discussions are going, however other GBP pairs should be watched as well.

GBP/USD

On Friday, GBP/USD formed a shooting star on a daily timeframe.  With today’s price action, the candlestick formation pattern over the last 3 days is known as an evening star formation, which is considered a reversal pattern.  On both Thursday and Friday last week, price tried to break above the September 1st highs at 1.3483, however failed to close above it. Today, GBP/USD is selling off, however the pair is holding above a 13 year downward sloping trendline from 2007 (red line), previous lows beginning November 25th, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of September 23rd to Friday’s highs near 1.3211.  This is the first level of support.    GBP/USD has also been in an upward sloping channel since the September 23rd lows, and the bottom trendline is the next level of support, near 1.3110, which is also the 50% retracement from that same timeframe.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, and third support level sits 100 pips lower near 1.3007. Buyers will be looking for the evening star formation to push prices down to these levels to leg into long positions and look for a move above 1.3541 (on a Brexit trade deal).  Sellers will be looking for a retest of Friday’s highs to enter short positions.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/NZD

In addition to the GBP volatility, the US Dollar has been selling off.  This is giving a lift to commodity currencies such as the Aussie and Kiwi.  This price action has been reflected in GBP/NZD through a move lower today.  The pair has been moving lower since putting in highs on March 6th near 2.1750.  The pair broke below a rising trending and horizontal support just above 1.9000 on November 27th.  Today, price is testing the lows of December 2nd and 3rd, as well as the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the September 21st lows to the October 22nd highs near 1.8850.  There is a band of resistance there between 1.8600 and 1.8720.  The 161.8% Fibonacci extension level arrives at the bottom end of the band near 1.8600.  Sellers will be looking for bounces back to 1.9000 and Friday’s highs of 1.9188 to enter shorts.  Watch for similar price action in GBP/AUD. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although a trade deal for Brexit has yet to be agreed, there are plenty of headlines, both positive and negative, which will be pushing the Pound around over the next few days.


Related tags: Forex GBP Brexit Johnson

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Yesterday 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Yesterday 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Yesterday 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 4, 2024 03:50 PM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 4, 2024 02:57 PM
        japan_09
        Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 3, 2024 02:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.