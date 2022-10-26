BOC surprises markets and only hikes 50bps

The Bank of Canada has raised rates by 50bps vs an expectation of 75bps. In doing so, the central bank said that more rate hikes are yet to come.

October 27, 2022 4:35 AM

The Bank of Canada surprised markets and hiked rates by 50bps to bring the target rate to 3.75%, its highest since 2008.  Markets were expecting an increase of 75bps.  However, the central bank noted that although it is seeing encouraging signs that underlying inflation is coming down, it still expects that rates will need to rise further given higher inflation.  The BoC projects CPI to move down to 3% by the end of 2023 and then return to the 2% target by the end of 2024.  In addition, the central bank projects GDP will fall from 3.75% this year to just under 1% next year and 2% in 2024. 

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

During the press conference which followed, BOC Governor Macklem seemed to be a bit “all over the place” in terms of his language.  He said that the central bank is getting closer to the end of tightening but is not there yet.  In addition, he noted that the BOC is still far from the goal of ensuing inflation is low, stable, and predictable.  Later he said it was appropriate to slow the pace of increase in our policy rates from very big steps to a big step , but that the next rate hike could be “larger than normal” or just a “normal sized” one.  Macklem was noncommittal in terms of where Monetary Policy is headed next.  Therefore, traders should be watching the data to determine where rates are headed next.

As one can see, on a 15-minute timeframe, USD/CAD initially went bid on the BOC announcement of a 50bps to a daily high of 1.3651.  This is the type of price action traders expect from a lower than expected rate hike.  However, after the press conference started, the pair was lower than before the rate announcement at 1.353.  Traders determined that based on Macklem’s comments, a 75bps may be in store for December 7th.

20221026 usdcad 15 ci

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD has fallen to a key support level near the confluence at the lows from October 4th and the top, upward sloping trendline of the previous channel near 1.3502.  The 50% retracement level from the lows of September 13th to the highs of October 13th are just below there at 1.3466, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe at 1.3345.  However, if traders see this as an opportunity to take the US Dollar bid ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, first resistance is at the highs from October 21st at 1.3854, then the highs from October 13th at 1.3978.  If price continues higher, the next level of resistance is at 1.4007, which is the high from the week of May 25th, 2020.

20221026 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

The Bank of Canada has raised rates by 50bps vs an expectation of 75bps.  In doing so, the central bank said that more rate hikes are yet to come.  However, based on Macklem’s statements after the news conference,  the size of the next rate hike is uncertain.  Therefore, traders will be watching the data to try and determine what the BOC’s next move will be on December 7th!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CAD BOC

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.