﻿

BHP 1H2022 Earnings Preview: Where next for BHP stock?

Mining and metals giant BHP Group Ltd (BHP) is a diversified natural resources company that sits among the world’s top producers of major commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, and copper. BHP also has substantial interests in oil, gas, and coal.

February 2, 2022 5:05 PM
Australian flag

A multinational and dual-listed company, BHP is headquartered in Melbourne and is the second-largest listed company on the ASX behind CBA. BHP will report its half-year numbers on Tuesday the 15th of February at 8.30 am Sydney time.

Expectations for BHP are running high after BHP’s quarterly production report dropped in mid-January. While the report showed copper and nickel production was lower, iron ore from its flagship Pilbara iron ore mine finished the December half close to record levels. Iron ore accounts for ~60% of BHPs earnings.

Providing some offset to the strong production numbers, the iron ore price has been volatile, falling from around $US230p/t in May to ~$US80 in November, before rebounding back to $US140 p/t.

Keeping in mind the companies cost of iron ore production is a miserly $US14 p/t and the company's forecast of the iron ore price for this period is $US113 p/t.   

The market consensus is for BHP to report earnings of $US 9,800m for 1H2022, with an interim dividend payout of $US 175c per share.  

Due to the proposed merger of BHP’s Petroleum business with Woodside (expected to be completed in the June 2022 quarter, subject to approval by Woodside shareholders), the 1H2022 results are being prepared on the assumption that the Petroleum Business is a discontinued operation.

BHP Share Price Chart

The share price of BHP has tracked the iron ore price over the past six months, falling ~35% from its July high of $54.44 to $35.56 in November.

However, following the easing in Chinese monetary policy in early December, the price of iron ore has rallied, and by extension, so to the share price of BHP. This trend is expected to continue.   

As a result, the preference is to buy BHP on dips back towards $44.00, looking for the price to retest the psychological $50.00 level in the coming months.

BHP Daily Chart 2nd of Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of February 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Stocks Earnings Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Graphic of trading data chart
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 05:03 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.