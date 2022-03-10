Best day in 5-years for EUR/USD ahead of the March ECB meeting

The euro enjoyed a near 3-standard deviation move to the upside yesterday, ahead of today’s ECB rate decision and US inflation data.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 10, 2022 3:11 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It’s been a turbulent ride for euro traders, having fallen beneath 1.0800 to a fresh 22-month low then enjoying its most bullish day in over five years. And that’s just the past 24 hours, ahead of today’s ECB meeting. The catalyst for the rally is seemingly Ukraine’s openness to ‘neutrality’, which is a key demand from Russia to end the war. And with Europe being a bit too close to the action, European markets are clearly sensitive to headlines surrounding the Ukraine crisis, both good and bad. The DAX rallied over 8% and the euro saw widespread gains against other currencies.

Euro explained – a guide to the euro

What does this mean for today’s ECB meeting?

Perhaps the exchange rate (that they supposedly don’t focus on…) becomes a focus once more, or they simply use it as a reason to tread even more carefully than they already are. And that could mean not mentioning a specific end date for their asset purchases and / or opting for a lower pace of tapering.

But we should expect a warning of inflation, given the rapid rise in commodities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet without wanting that to sound hawkish, they could hint at not hikes before 2023. Ultimately, a cautious tone was always expected from the ECB today, given the circumstances surrounding Ukraine. And we doubt yesterday’s rally will change that as the situation is still very much evolving, which leaves the euro open to large moves from headline risk.

US inflation could be a moot (data) point

The US also release inflation date but it is unlikely to be much of a market mover. The Fed have all but confirmed a hike at next weeks meeting and, even if CPI is to soften today, it would be hard to take too seriously given the meteoric rise in commodities.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Video EUR/USD ECB Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.