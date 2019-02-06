Banks weigh on European indexes

European gauges were pulled down by declining profits from big financial names including Nordea, Munich Re and Raiffeisenbank, where profit declines were into double digits, although Sweden’s Handelsbank surprised on the upside with a forecast-beating profit rise.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 6, 2019 4:09 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European gauges were pulled down by declining profits from big financial names including Nordea, Munich Re and Raiffeisenbank, where profit declines were into double digits, although Sweden’s Handelsbank surprised on the upside with a forecast-beating profit rise.

The Sino-US trade spat is slowly working its way through the system and is eroding trade not only with the US but also European countries. Germany reported Wednesday that manufacturing orders dropped again in December, particularly from outside the Eurozone, while Daimler, which sells most of its Mercedes-Benz cars to China, showed a decline in profits.

The markets across Asia remain quieter than usual with Chinese markets closed for the rest of the week for the Lunar New Year.  

State of the Union address

President Trump’s State of the Union address was more conciliatory than expected, as the administration is now trying to reach some sort of middle ground with the now Democrat-led Congress, but with the absence of any major economic statements US markets slumped slightly after the speech. US stock futures are still trending down this morning signaling a lower start on Wall Street later in the day.

House builder surprises with positive results

In sharp contrast with the news flow over the last few months over the Brexit-induced state of the UK housing market, house builder Barratt Developments reported a 19% increase in pretax profits and said that the housing market remains strong.

On the Brexit front, the Prime Minister is due to meet with Northern Ireland’s political parties in a move designed to ensure the DUP’s support for her proposal. But despite her best intentions she is likely to run into resistance from Brussels, were politicians are repeatedly saying they are not keen to renegotiate the current proposal. As the likelihood of a hard Brexit increases by the day, the finger pointing blame game has started, which will do little to help markets, particularly currencies. Still, the pound is holding its ground in early trade and has gained against the dollar and the euro.
Related tags: Trump Euro Shares market Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 19, 2025 09:43 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.