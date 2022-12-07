Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50bps. More to come?

The Bank of Canada hiked rates 50bps today. However, with the expectation of slowing growth, will the BOC hike again in January?

December 8, 2022 3:49 AM

The Bank of Canada hiked rates by 50bps to bring its overnight rate to 4.25%.  This may have come to a surprise to some market participants as the consensus was split between a hike of 25bps and 50bps.  Ultimately, the BOC went with a hike of 50bps.   In addition, the BOC said it will continue to complement its increase in rates by continuing with quantitative tightening.  Members also noted that economic growth was strong, however they expect it to stall at the end of 2022 and early 2023.  They also added that the labor markets are still too tight, and that inflation remains high.  However, the statement may have been slightly more dovish, as the central bank pointed out that they “will consider whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further”.    Previously, the statement simply read that the policy rate “needs to rise further”. 

Everything you need to know about the BOC

Q3 GDP for Canada released last month was 2.9% vs a Q2 reading of 3.2%.  October’s headline inflation print was unchanged at 6.9% YoY, while the core rate fell to 5.8% YoY from 6% YoY in September.  The BOC targets 2% inflation.  In addition, the labor market has been robust, adding 108,300 new jobs in October and 10,100 new jobs in November.  Both months added more full-time jobs while the number of part-time jobs decreased.  The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for November was 51.4, stronger than October’s 50.1 reading and remaining above the expansion/contraction level of 50.

What are economic indicators?

Although USD/CAD had been moving higher for the past few weeks, the pair had been drifting lower into the BOC decision.  Once the 50bps rate hike was announced, USD/CAD fell from 1.3646 down to 1.3588, despite the slightly dovish tone to the statement.  This may have been a matter of “Buy the rumor, sell the fact”.

20221207 usdcad 15 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD made a Year-to-Date low on April 5th at 1.2403.  The pair then moved aggressively higher and broke through a rising trendline (green) on September 21st, near 1.3415, which ultimately led to a Year-to -Date high of 1.3978 on October 13th.   USD/CAD then formed a head and shoulders pattern off the highs, breaking the neckline on November 4th near 1.3503.  The pair began moving lower on its way to the head and shoulders target near 1.3038, however was halted at horizontal support near 1.3224.  USD/CAD moved higher back above the neckline, which invalidated the head and shoulders pattern, and formed an ascending wedge.  Expectations are that price will break lower from an ascending wedge, however, on December 6th, the pair closed above the top trendline of the pattern.  But with today’s move lower after the BOC announcement, could this have been a false breakout?

20221207 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD traded right up to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of October 13th to the lows of November 15th, near 1.3690. It now appears to be moving lower, back into the rising wedge.  If Tuesday’s move does prove to be a false breakout, first support is at the previous neckline of the head and shoulders pattern near 1.3503. Below there, support is at the bottom rising trendline of the ascending wedge near 1.3435 and then the lows of December 5th at 1.3374. However, if USD/CAD holds and the pair bounces, the first resistance above today’s high is horizontal resistance at 1.3808, then the highs from October 13th at 1.3978.

20221207 usdcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Bank of Canada hiked rates 50bps today.  However, with the expectation of slowing growth, will the BOC hike again in January?  Markets will get a look at the November and December CPI reports before the next meeting.  This may be the key as to what the Bank of Canada will do next!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex BOC USD CAD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_01
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 11, 2024 10:33 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 11, 2024 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.