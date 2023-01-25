Bank of Canada hikes rates by 25bps, but signals a pause ahead

Will USD/CAD continue its recent trend lower despite a dovish BoC?

January 26, 2023 3:48 AM

The Bank of Canada hiked rates by 25bps today, as expected, to bring the overnight rate to 4.50%.  In addition, it said that the “Governing Council expects to hold the policy rate at current levels while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increase”. However, the BoC also said that it is prepared to raise the policy rate if necessary to return inflation to the 2% target.  The BoC will also continue with its Quantitative Tightening. In Governor Macklem’s press conference which followed, the head of the BoC reiterated the statement, saying that the central bank has raised rates rapidly and now is the time pause and assess whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive.   However, he also left the door open for future rate hikes, noting that if the BoC needs to do more to get inflation to its 2% target, then it will!

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

USD/CAD immediately went bid upon the release of the rate hike as traders were more focused on the rate hike pause than the actual 25bps increase to 4.50%.  The pair moved from 1.3364 to 1.3427 as traders digested the dovish statement.

15 minute USD/CAD chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Although USD/CAD may have jumped 60 pips on the release of the statement, in the larger picture, price has been relatively subdued.  On a 240-minute timeframe, price couldn’t even bounce to resistance at the January 19th lows of 1.3448. If price does break above there, USD/CAD can move to the highs from January 18th at 1.3521.  This would open the door for a larger move to the highs from December 16th, 2022, at 1.3705.  For guidance, this is also near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of October 13th, 2022, to the lows of November 15th, 2022.  First support crosses at today’s lows of 1.3340.  Below there, price can fall to the lows of November 15th, 2022, at 1.3224.  A break under this level would open the door for a move down the psychological round number support level at 1.3000.

240 Minute USD/CAD chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Will USD/CAD continue its recent trend lower despite a dovish BoC?  If guidance from the BoC monetary policy decision can’t get the pair to move, then USD/CAD may be in “wait and see mode” until the FOMC meets on February 1st!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex BOC USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.