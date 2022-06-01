Bank of Canada hikes rates 50bps. Will act more forcefully if needed!

Although the Bank of Canada raised rates by only 50bps today, the statement was clearly hawkish.

June 2, 2022 1:27 AM

The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by 50bps to 1.5%, as expected.  However, the announcement may have disappointed some, as rumors were swirling in the markets that they could hike as much as 75bps.  The key concern for the BOC was rising inflation, largely driven by higher prices for energy and food.  The central bank noted the elevated CPI at 6.8% YoY in April and that inflation will “move even higher in the near term before beginning to ease”.  It also noted that “Canadian economic activity is strong, and the economy is clearly operating in excess demand.” Therefore, the Governing Council judged that interest rates will need to rise further.  In addition, members are ready to “act more forcefully” if needed to meet the 2% inflation target.  The BOC will also stick with its quantitative tightening measures by continuing to rundown its balance sheet.

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

Upon the release of the announcement, USD/CAD was violently unchanged as spreads widened.  In addition, some hawks may have been a bit disappointed that the BOC did not raise by 75bps.  However, no doubt about it, this was a hawkish statement.  USD/CAD had been moving lower into the release, and it may continue if the hawks believe that the BOC will continue to tighten.

20220601 usdcad 15 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD has been trading in a sideways range since November 2021 between 1.2454 and 1.2965.  On May 9th, the pair broke above the channel and made a near-term high of 1.3077, only to fail and fall back into the range.  Since then, USD/CAD formed a head and shoulders pattern.  The target for the head and shoulders is the distance from the top of the head to the neckline, added to the break of the neckline.  In this case the target is near 1.2440.  On the daily timeframe, there is no support until the bottom of the longer-term range at 1.2454, then the spike low from April 5th at 1.2403.  However, if price reverses and moves higher, first resistance for USD/CAD is just above at the 200 Day Moving Average of 1.2659, then the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.2708.  Horizontal resistance crosses just above there at 1.2718.

20220601 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Although the Bank of Canada raised rates by only 50bps today, the statement was clearly hawkish and meant to send a signal that it is ready to do more. The BOC doesn’t meet again until July 13th, however Governor Macklem does speak next week.  Therefore, the central bank will have plenty of new comments and data to determine how much it wants to hike at the next meeting!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CAD BOC

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.