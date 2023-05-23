AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?

The RBNZ (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) are expected to hike by another 25bp tomorrow, despite 1 and 2-year inflation expectations plummeting at their fastest pace since the pandemic.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 23, 2023 10:15 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

We find volatility on the low side so far in today’s Asian session, as debt ceiling talks resume in Washington and the world waits with bated breath. There’s a reasonable chance this could drag on, and the longer it does the more nervous investors are likely to become as we head towards a potential US default. But positive headlines for negotiations have generally been supportive of the US dollar and indices whilst weighing on safe-havens such as gold and the yen, so these are potential moves to look out for if we’re treated to an early agreement.

 

NZD/USD is consolidating above its 200-day EMA ahead of tomorrow’s RBNZ meeting, where the potential for a hawkish 25bp is on the cards thanks to the government’s inflationary budget. That also leaves room for AUD/USD to move towards 0.6700 having rebounded from just above 0.6600, assuming the US dollar allows.

 

202305239aujpcalendar

 

On the data front, Mixed PMIs for Australia saw little reaction form the Australian dollar which was released just as debt ceiling talks between Biden and McCarthy resumed in Washington. Flash manufacturing PMI contracted at a slower pace than expected at 48 (47.3 forecast, up from 48 prior) and services expanded at a slower pace than previously at 51.8 (53.7 prior) but above the forecasted contraction of 48.9.

 

Up shortly we have manufacturing and services PMIs for Japan, with the BOJ’s core CPI print later in the session. Attention will then shift to flash PMI data for Europe in the European session.

 

 

The RBNZ announce their monetary policy decision on Wednesday

The RBNZ (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) are expected to hike by another 25bp tomorrow, despite 1 and 2-year inflation expectations plummeting at their fastest pace since the pandemic. Whilst the RBNZ’s quarterly survey sparked hopes that they could potentially pause after a series of 50bp hikes, the government’s latest budget threw an inflationary spanner in the works. High levels of spending will likely be factored into the RBZ’s updated forecasts which are also set to be released tomorrow, and that leaves the potential for a hawkish 25bp hike.

 

Their OCR (overnight cash rate) currently sits at 5.25% following 11 consecutive hikes, and their February economic forecasts pencilled the terminal rate of around 5.5% by Q4. That leaves a decent chance of the terminal rate being upgraded to 6% for a couple of other hikes this year. Traders would also be wise to listen to Governor Orr's press subsequent press conference, given he has a tendency to not mince his words.

 

 

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

20230523nzdusdCI

The 4-hour chart shows prices are recovering from last week’s selloff. Whilst the current move higher may simply be a correction against that move before losses resume, we see the potential for another pop higher leading into tomorrow’s RBNZ meeting.

 

Prices are consolidating above the 200-day EMA having formed a higher high and higher low. The consolidation retested a HVN (high volume node), and the bias is for NZD/USD to continue higher to retest last week’s VPOC (volume point of control) around 0.6340. Take note this is also near the monthly R1 pivot and upper range of the 20-day ADR (average daily range). The average weekly range upside target is between last week’s high and 0.6400.

 

Whether it could continue higher still could be down to how hawkish tomorrow’s meeting is. Yet if debt ceiling talks are to stall and weigh o the US dollar, perhaps it could happen sooner than later. Yet if talks go surprisingly well, the US dollar could surge and send NZD/USD sharply lower.

 

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart:

20230523audusdCI

We also see the potential for a pop higher on AUD/USD, assuming talks in Washington drag on. AUD/USD has spent the most part of the past three months confined within a ~200-pip range, and bearish momentum is waning as prices moved towards the lower bounds of the range. The decline also stalled just above 0.6600 before posting a recovery and subsequent pullback (with a potential higher low). A bullish RSI divergence also formed ahead of the rally, so we suspect a move higher towards the 0.6700 highs could be on the cards.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD/USD NZD USD Forex RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:12 AM
EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
Today 08:13 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)
Today 03:29 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
Today 02:58 AM
Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
Yesterday 10:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_03
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:58 AM
    gold_01
    Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:48 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:28 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 08:25 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.