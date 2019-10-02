AUDUSD Hits Lowest Level in a Decade More to Come

The stage is set for a strong continuation lower if the break below this summer’s lows near 0.6680 is confirmed.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 2, 2019 8:25 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

AUD/USD Hits Lowest Level in a Decade – More to Come?

For many traders, yesterday’s abysmal ISM Manufacturing PMI reading led to a “sell first, ask questions later” response in risk assets. Everything from global equities to oil to growth-sensitive currencies have fallen sharply as markets increase bets on a coordinated global slowdown.

Coming on the back of the Tuesday’s RBA meeting, when the central bank cut interest rates to a record low, the Australian dollar has been particularly hard hit. The aussie has now reversed its entire rally from the first half of September against the US dollar, and AUD/USD even peeked to its lowest level since March 2009, the depths of the Great Financial Crisis:

Source: TradingView, City Index

As the chart above shows, the pair remains in a longer-term bearish channel dating back to early 2018. After last month’s bounce, the RSI indicator is no longer in oversold territory, and the MACD continues to trend lower below both its signal line and the “0” level, showing strong selling momentum.

In other words, the stage is set for a strong continuation lower if the break below this summer’s lows near 0.6680 is confirmed. To the downside, there’s little in the way of potential support until the mid- or even lower-0.6000s. From a fundamental perspective, another round of negative economic data or a re-escalation of US-China trade tensions (as soon as next week’s high-level meetings in Washington DC) could be the catalyst for another leg lower.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM
Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
Yesterday 06:55 PM
Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
Yesterday 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
Yesterday 02:57 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX holds steady after jobs data Apple falls further
Yesterday 02:35 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:50 PM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 02:57 PM
      japan_09
      Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 3, 2024 02:26 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Will the dollar resume lower with key data on tap?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 3, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.