AUD/USD Analysis: Are the RBA on track for another hike?

A hot inflation report and hefty wage increase for minimum-wage earners has seen a rise in bets the RBA could hike at tomorrow’s meeting.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 5, 2023 1:54 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • It’s a close call as to whether the RBA will hike or pause tomorrow
  • Economists favour a pause, traders estimate it to be more of a 50/50
  • Personally, I favour a 60/40 in favour of a hike
  • Whatever happens, we can scrap any expectations of a dovish undertone
  • Positive sentiment has helped AUD/USD rally from its YTD low set last week
  • A hike or hawkish pause could further support AUD/USD
  • Seasonality of the past 50 years slightly favours gains for the month of June

 

This time last week, markets had effectively priced out any expectation for the RBA to hike in June. But what a difference a week can make. One hot inflation report and minimum wage increase later, economists and investors are seriously contemplating the potential for the RBA to hike for a twelfth time this cycle. It has also seen some backs upwardly revise forecasts for a higher terminal rate, with Credit Suisse forecasting 75bp  of hikes by September to take rates to 4.6%. Sure, they may be the outlier amongst the hawkish forecasters, but the fact it is happening at all means something.

 

With one measure of annual inflation now at 6.8% compared with 6.4% expected, it certainly leaves room for a hawkish pause at the very least (if not a hike tomorrow. Australia’s fair work commission announced an 8.6% minimum wage increase on Friday, which should boost pay for up to a quarter of Australia’s work force. Whilst this softens the blow for higher costs for lower-income earners, concerns have also arisen that it provides inflationary forces that will be unwelcomed by the RBA.

20230605rbaocr

 

  • According to a Bloomberg survey, a third of economists expect the RBA to hike rate by 25bp to 4.1% whilst traders see it more of a 50/50 change
  • The 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) is now above the cash rate and implies a 33% chance of a 25-bp hike
  • The RBA cash rate futures implied a 37% chance of a hike (or 63% chance of a pause) by Friday’s close

 

 

Comments from RBA governor Philip Lowe have also leaned towards the hawkish side in recent weeks as he flagged upside risks to inflation and employment costs. The RBA also surprised with a 25bp hike in May despite the RBA’s cash rate futures implying a 100% probability of a hold. SO in a nutshell, this could be a close call as to whether they hike or not, and we can scrap any inkling of dovish commentary in their statement tomorrow. Governor Lowe and Deputy Governor Bullock also speak on Wednesday morning, which provides an opportunity for them to sway market expectations if their statement does not deliver a clear message.  

 

June tends to be a bullish month for AUD/USD

20230605audseasonalityCI

 

On a side note, AUD/USD has averaged positive returns in the month of June over the past 50 years. They’re quite modest at 0.1%, although it has posted gains 58% of the time over this period. If the RBA deliver a hawkish hike and the Fed pause as expected, it could help AUD/USD climb further from its fresh YTD low printed last week. And with China having just delivered a strong services PMI report, it could keep the pressure on the RBA with improved global growth prospects and concerns of elevated services inflation.

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230605audusdD1ci

On Friday we noted the potential for the AUD/USD to have printed a swing low on Wednesday, and so far it appears to be the case. A false break of 0.6489 support took the Aussie briefly to a fresh YTD low, only for prices to recover later in the session and form a Spinning top Doji on the daily chart, back above the prior swing low. Thursday’s bullish candle closed above trend resistance and hinted at a break above the April and May highs, with Friday’s risk-on tone helping it to break back within its prior range. We now see the potential for it to head for 0.6700, especially if the RBA delivered a hike or hawkish pause tomorrow.

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

20230605audusdH1ci

A strong trend has developed on the AUD/USD 1-hour chart, although prices have pulled back from Friday’s highs thanks to a strong NFP report. Prices are meandering around 66c, although there’s also the potential for a falling wedge pattern which can sometimes produce a bullish reversal pattern, and projects an estimated target back near the highs. A bullish divergence is forming on the RSI(2) which also suggest a swing ow may have formed (or one has formed already).

 

In the event that prices recycle lower, we’d look for bulls to defend the 0.6560 – 0.6573 zone as this is where the March and April lows reside, and it also markets the heaviest number of trades during the bullish rally on this timeframe.

 

Of course, what could help if is the RBA either deliver a hike or a hawkish pause tomorrow. But given China has produced some strong services PMI data, perhaps we’ll see another attempt for it to rise ahead of the RBA meeting.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD/USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.