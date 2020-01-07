AUDNZD Considers Bearish Breakout

After a month confined to a range, AUD/NZD could be building up towards another leg lower.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2020 11:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


After a month confined to a range, AUD/NZD could be building up towards another leg lower. The decline from 1.0865 came hard and fast, shedding over -4.4% in five weeks. That there were no pullbacks apparent on the daily timeframe serves as a testament to the strength of its decline. Sure, it’s effectively ranged between 1.0388 – 1.0488 since, but the bias is for a bearish breakout as the preceding move into the sideways range was bearish. And we could be approaching the time for a downside break.

Naturally, risk-off sentiment stemming from the Middle East has seen downwards pressure on both AUD and NZD, forcing them both to test key support levels. However, if we compare the trend structure of AUD/USD with NZD/USD, the latter has the upper hand from a bullish perspective; NZD/USD rallied over 8% from its October low to January’s high, whilst AUD/USD managed just over 5% during the same period.

Domestically, Australia is experiencing bushfires like never seen before, and markets are veering towards a February rate cut with a 53% probability (a weak employment and / or CPI print this month will all but seal its fate for a cut). At the same time, data for NZ continues to outperform AU on a relative basis overall. Furthermore, price action is leaving clues of a bearish breakout.


  • A bearish engulfing candle marked a prominent swing high at 1.0488. Moreover, a bearish pinbar last week failed to re-test this key level to show supply around the highs.
  • Yesterday’s elongated bearish candle respected the 20-day eMA and closed on the low of the range. Today’s price action is considering a break lower ahead of UK open.
  • Bears could enter a clear break of yesterday’s low and target 1.0300 (just above structural lows in 2019).
  • Whilst daily trend is bearish below 1.0488, bears could use the candle highs around 1.0450 to aid with risk management and potentially improve reward to risk ratio.


Related Analysis:
Yen Demand Subsides And Key Levels Hold (For Now)
EUR/AUD at Inflection Point
AUD/USD: Six Technical Reasons to Be Bullish Here

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.