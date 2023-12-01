AUD monthly wrap: December 2023

AUD/USD was the strongest performer among the Aussie pairs we track in November. A combination of hawkish RBA alongside bets of Fed cuts in 2024 played nicely with our long bias. What will December bring?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 2:59 PM
aus_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

AUD monthly wrap: November’s performance and highlights

A large part of the bullish bias for November was that traders had recently reached a record high level of net-short exposure, yet AUD/USD was refusing to break below 63c. We’re now seeing large speculators and managed funds increase short exposure and trim longs after it rallied as much as 5% in November. Given the Aussie stalled around trend resistance this week, we suspect a retracement could be in the cards ahead of the rally into the back of the month (assuming US equity markets enjoy their usual Santa’s rally from mid December).

 

20231201audnovemberperformence

  • AUD/USD was the strongest performer among the Aussie pairs we track in November
  • A combination of hawkish RBA minutes and comments from members, alongside bets of Fed cuts in 2024 a risk-on tone for the month and played nicely with out long bias
  • However, AUD was outperformed by NZD after the RBNZ’s statement hinted at further tightening, even though they held rates at 5.5% as expected

 

Monetary policy and economic data

  • RBA governor Michelle Bullock made plenty of hawkish remarks following the release of the RBA’s hawkish minutes
  • The RBA announced that they have hired BOE veteran Andrew Hauser to become the RBA’s deputy governor, making him the first appointee from outside the central bank
  • His 30-years at BOE and as position as director for markets may prove useful for the RBA, particularly when it comes to fresh thinking and helping with comms
  • While retail sales contracted -0.2% in October, it didn’t capture Black Friday sales and it is likely that consumers were waiting for the sales to arrive
  • With inflation data coming in softer than expected, it seems unlikely that the RBA will hike on December 5th – even though the RBA are likely to maintain a hawkish bias

 

What to look out for in December

  • Business Indicators (Quarterly estimates of private sector sales, wages, profits and inventories) – 4th December
  • Household and business lending – 4th December
  • RBA monetary policy meeting – 5th December
  • Monthly household spending – 5th December
  • Quarterly and annual GDP – 6th December
  • Trade balance – 7th December
  • Business turnover – 9th December
  • Employee earnings – 13th December
  • Labour force report - 14th December

 

RBA meeting: Bullock’s first two meetings as governor saw markets interpret the RBA’s statement as slightly dovish, only to see the minutes released later perceived as more hawkish. With Andrew Hauser joining the team for the December 5th decision, we’re looking out for any material changes to the tone of the statement to see if we head into 2024 with a hawkish bias.

 

AUD/USD futures: Market positioning from the COT report

A large part of the bullish bias for November was that traders had recently reached a record high level of net-short exposure, yet AUD/USD was refusing to break below 63c. We’re now seeing large speculators and managed funds increase short exposure and trim longs after it rallied as much as 5% in November. Given the Aussie stalled around trend resistance this week, we suspect a retracement could be in the cards ahead of the rally into the back of the month (assuming US equity markets enjoy their usual Santa’s rally from mid December).

20231201cotAUD

 

AUD/USD seasonality

December has average positive returns of 0.6% in December over the past 45 years, and has risen 53.3% of the time over this period. This is in line with gold’s bullish and the US dollar’s bearish seasonality patterns. Moreover, AUD has also posted gains the past 5 or 6 years in December, and has both a positive win rate and average positive returns over the past 30, 15, 10 and 5 years.

20231201seasonality

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (weekly chart):

The week is yet to fully close, but AUD/USD is on track to form a bearish hammer if it closes around current levels. The fact it has occurred near trend resistance and the Q3 open price alongside a bearish divergence on RSI (2) play into the bias of a retracement form current levels.

 

The volume profile for November shows that much of the buying activity occurred around 64c, so I suspect the closer AUD move towards the level the more it may be defended by bulls. Also note the potential support zone around 65c, so the plan is to seek evidence of a swing low on the daily timeframe around 64 – 65c in anticipation of pf a break above 0.6670 and trend continuation towards 0.6800 (which is near the 1-month upper implied volatility band).

 

20231201audusdweekly

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD USD Australian dollar Forex RBA

Latest market news

View more
Gold on a sec… gold just posted its highest monthly close on record
Today 01:16 AM
Dow makes all-time high in hopes of spring rate cuts
Yesterday 08:45 PM
Skims IPO: Everything you need to know about Skims
Yesterday 05:51 PM
Shein IPO: Everything you need to know about Shein
Yesterday 05:10 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises as Fed's preferred inflation gauge cools
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold on a sec… gold just posted its highest monthly close on record
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:16 AM
    Oil extraction
    DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 08:35 AM
      EUR/USD hits major resistance ahead of US inflation: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:52 AM
        Downward trend
        AUD/USD, gold stall around key levels ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 29, 2023 10:40 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.