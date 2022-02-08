Asian Open: Sentiment lifted, AUD/JPY hints at bullish trend reversal

A lift in sentiment and weaker yen allowed several yen pairs break key levels yesterday, with AUD/JPY being one of the best performers on the day.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 9, 2022 9:12 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Tuesday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 371.65 points (1.06%) to close at 35,462.78
  • The S&P 500 index rose 37.67 points (0.85%) to close at 4,521.54
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 175.778 points (1.21%) to close at 14,747.03

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 18 points (0.25%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,204.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 120 points (0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,404.52
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 380 points (1.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,709.49
  • China's A50 Index futures are up 116 points (0.78%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,083.63
20220209moversCI

Sentiment was given a boost yesterday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine receded somewhat, allowing Wall Street and antipodean currencies to rally whilst also weighing on oil prices. Major US benchmarks all rose in tandem. Nasdaq banks were a top performer and rose 2.5% FANGs were up around 2%. The Nasdaq 100 and Dow rose over 1% and the S&P 500 was up 0.8%, with 8 of its 11 sectors posting gains.

Yen continued to weaken after poor domestic data

The yen continued to fall overnight after a set of weak trade data and household spending was released during the Asian session. USD/JPY closed above last week’s high and is close to testing our initial target around 115.68. GBP/JPY rose to a 3-week high and stopped just shy of our initial target near the weekly R1 pivot. As discussed in yesterday’s video, several timeframes are providing potential bullish signals which warrant keeping an eye on.

 

Everything you should know about the Japanese yen

 

AUD/JPY hints at bullish trend reversal

The combination of Australia announcing a reopening of their international borders and a rebound of business confidence saw AUD/JPY as one of the strongest pairs yesterday. Price action also warns of a bullish trend reversal on the daily chart.

20220209audjpyCI

We can see on the daily chart that AUD/JPY opened at the session low and closed near its session high yesterday, clearing several technical resistance levels including the 200, 100 and 50-day eMA and a descending trendline. Whilst this is against our initial bias (which failed to be triggered with a break beneath 81.28) it does put the counter-bias into focus which was discussed yesterday.

ASX 200: Energy stock could face selling pressure

Strong iron ore and steel prices helped lift the ASX 200 to 7200 yesterday led by materials and financials sectors. The ASX closed over 1% higher but below the 7200 handle, a level which will clearly be in focus for traders today. Energy stocks are expected to come under pressure at the open as tensions between Russia and Ukraine receded. Oil prices fell as much as -3.5% to a 3-day low, dragging US listed energy stocks lower along the way.

20220209moversASXci

ASX 200: 7186.7 (1.07%), 08 February 2022

  • Materials (2.2%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-1.62%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 67 (33.50%) stocks advanced, 124 (62.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +-3.02% - Judo Capital Holdings Ltd (JDO.AX)
  • +-2.69% - Pilbara Minerals Ltd (PLS.AX)
  • +-2.65% - PEXA Group Ltd (PXA.AX)

Underperformers:

  • 7.18% - Magellan Financial Group Ltd (MFG.AX)
  • 6.71% - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (FLT.AX)
  • 5.92% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220209calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices AUD JPY Yen

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.