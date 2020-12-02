Asia Morning: DJIA Extends Gains, GBP/USD Weighs by Brexit Uncertainty

Dow Jones Industrial Average Daily Chart:

. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59 points (+0.2%) to 298883 and the S&P 500 rose 6 points (+0.2%) to 3669, while Nasdaq 100 was flat at 12456.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewEnergy (+3.2%), Banks (+1.7%) and Health Care Equipment & Services (+1.1%) were leading sectors, while Materials (-1.4%), Commercial & Professional Services (-1.4%) and Real Estate (-1.1%) sectors were the worst performers.Approximately 93% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 80% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index rose 0.38pt (+1.8%) to 21.15Regarding U.S. economic data,Later today,for the week ending November 28 (0.77 million expected) and thefor November (55.8 expected) will be released.European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 50 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX dropped 0.5% and France's CAC 40 was little changed, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.2%.to $45.28 a barrel, snapping a three-day decline. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil inventories dropped 0.68 million barrels in the week ending November 27 (-1.90 million barrels expected).Spot gold climbed 0.9% to $1,831 an ounce.On the forex front,, with the ICE Dollar Index dropping 0.3% to 91.02. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer support immediateand are planning for a 908 billion dollars aid proposal.EUR/USD gained 0.4% to 1.2112. Official data showed that German retail sales grew 2.6% on month in October (+1.2% expected). Later today, the eurozone's retail sales for October will be released (+0.7% on month expected).USD/JPY edged up 0.2% to 104.49.. Government data showed that the Australian economy contracted 3.8% on year in the third quarter (-4.4% expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback. NZD/USD added 0.1% to 0.7070, while USD/CAD slipped 0.1% to 1.2919.