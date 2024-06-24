Dow Jones forecast: Bulls eye DJIA 40K as tech takes a breather

The US stock markets were trading mixed today. The Dow was up more than 1% at the time of writing, boosted by IBM and JPMorgan shares. On the flipside, this year’s best performing index, the Nasdaq 100, had an off day, down about 0.9% as shares in Nvidia fell by 6%, down for the third consecutive day.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 2:00 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US stock markets were trading mixed today. The Dow was up more than 1% at the time of writing, boosted by IBM and JPMorgan shares. On the flipside, this year’s best performing index, the Nasdaq 100, had an off day, down about 0.9% as shares in Nvidia fell by 6%, down for the third consecutive day. Nvidia’s drop is likely to have been driven by technical factors, after its massive gains in recent months came to a halt on Thursday of last week with the stock printing a big bearish engulfing candle on its daily chart, pointing to at least a temporary top. But it looks like the Dow has picked up the slack, thanks in part to continued rise in oil prices. Still, it remains to be seen whether the index will be able to hold onto its gains given a quieter macro calendar this week until Friday's core PCE data. That said, the technical Dow Jones forecast remains bullish for now.

 

Dow Jones forecast: technical analysis and levels to watch

dow jones forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The trend is clearly bullish on the Dow Jones and we will favour dip-buying opportunities until the charts tell us otherwise.

 

At the time of writing the index was testing a potential resistance level around 39565, a level which was support until the breakdown on May 23. Above this area, the next potential hurdle is seen at 40,000, where the index has so far struggled to take out meaningfully. The all-time high comes in at 40,082.

 

In terms of support, 39150 is the most important short-term level to watch. Previously resistance, this level needs to hold now on any short-term dips to keep the bullish trend and momentum alive. That said, the line in the sand for me is at 38,282 – this being the most recent low made in mid-June prior to the breakout.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: DJIA US 30 Dow Jones Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
Today 01:23 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
Today 01:15 PM
EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
Today 12:29 PM
DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:07 AM
EUR/USD, NZD/USD: Abundant fuel to spark a squeeze
Today 05:37 AM
GBP/USD: Cable dangles above support as bears seek downside break
Today 02:24 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DJIA articles

Close-up of stock market board
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Papa Dow Diverges from SPX and NDX
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 18, 2024 01:57 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 9, 2024 12:34 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA inches lower as treasury yields rise
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 8, 2024 01:03 PM
        stocks_08
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 5, 2024 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.