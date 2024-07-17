Dow Forecast: DJIA hits record as energy, financials extend breakout

Dow Forecast Update: The Dow has reached its 4th record high in as many days, on a day when the Nasdaq was plunging. Sector rotation is the name of the game.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 2:24 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Dow Forecast Update: The Dow has reached its 4th record high in as many days, on a day when the Nasdaq was plunging. Sector rotation is the name of the game. This has helped to lift non-tech stocks as tighter US chip sales restrictions to China triggered a sell-off in shares such as Nvidia (-6%), AMD (-8%), Microsoft (-2%) and others in the so-called magnificent 7 group. The Dow has also been boosted by a big rebound in oil prices, lifting energy names.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Why is the Dow rallying despite tech selloff?

 

The Dow, and the small-cap Russell 200 have both enjoyed a big rally in the last several days, presumably because of the inflation report released last week which showed consumer prices falling to 3.0% y/y in June, which was better than expected. Small caps, energy and financials have all benefited while technology stocks have fallen amid rotation into value from growth.

 

So, despite the tech slump, sentiment remains positive towards US stocks amid confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut rates. It is just that the tech sector is no longer looking valuable at these still-high levels for many. As we have seen repeatedly in the past, correction like the one we have seen this week in the tech sector have been bought fairly quickly. Don’t be surprised if we witness another dip-buying into the sector once profit-taking pressure subsides.

 

Dow Forecast: XLE and XLF extend rally

 

Supporting the big breakout in the Dow, we have seen two major sectors rally sharply in the last few days.

 

As per the chart of the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), we have seen a breakout in the sector after a multi-month consolidation ended last Friday. The XLF broke out and hasn’t looked back since:

XLF dow forecast

Similarly, the chart of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has broken out of its own continuation pattern to the upside – this one being a bull flag:

 

XLE dow forecast

Dow Forecast: Technical analysis

dow forecast

Given this week’s bullish breakout, the path of least resistance on the Dow Jones remains to the upside. Now that it has broken above key resistance and a psychological hurdle of 40,000, this area is going to be the most important support on any future dips. Below that area, the 39450-39680 zone would be the next key area to watch. On the upside, the next Fibonacci-based extension level comes in at 41,366, marking the 161.8% extension of the last significant move down from the May high.

 

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas DJIA Dow Jones US30

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Outlook: Attention turns to ECB's policy meeting
Today 01:00 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Anticipations for a Fed Rate Cut vs a BOJ Rate Hike
Today 09:15 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:26 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
Today 03:34 AM
AUD/USD probes support, Gold, Dow Jones burst to record highs in style
Yesterday 09:49 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - July 16, 2024
Yesterday 03:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50 looking to turn the tide
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 03:00 AM
    Research
    USD index, USD/JPY show signs of stability, ASX breaks 8000
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 15, 2024 11:20 PM
      S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 11, 2024 07:45 PM
        Research
        Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 11, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.