Asia disputes rumble on

The Sino-US dispute seems no closer to a resolution despite weeks of back-and-forth on what negotiators call the phase one of the deal

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 21, 2019 4:25 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Sino-US dispute seems no closer to a resolution despite weeks of back-and-forth on what negotiators call the phase one of the deal. Messages from the two sides remain contradictory. While some Chinese officials keep saying optimistic things about the state of the talks an interview with an unnamed White House official published by Reuters Thursday poured cold water on hopes of a resolution. 

The continued rumbling of protests in Hong Kong is not letting up either and Asian investors in particular are keeping a wary eye on the developments there. The local stock index Hang Seng dropped 1.6% in early trade and although indexes in Shanghai and Tokyo lost less ground, the overall sentiment remained fairly cautious. 

Matthey, Mail lead fallers 

Metals and chemicals firm Johnson Matthey led the FTSE fallers with a 6.56% decline after it reported a 2% decline in profits. However, unlike many other industries that fight against the tide of the times Johnson Matthey is actually well placed to benefit from calls for more environmental protection. Its trademark products are catalytic converters that control car emissions and it is working on new lines that will be used in other industries too. That explains the company’s willingness to up dividends for the year in expectations of a stronger second half performance. 

On FTSE 250 the biggest story is Royal Mail with a 17.49% decline. Though the postal service reported an operating profit for the first half of the year, turning around last year’s loss, investors remain bearish on the stock. Its planned restructuring is currently behind schedule and possibly the even bigger bigger dampener is a threat of strike in December. Not least, the postal service is on Jeremy Corbyn’s nationalization radar which is adding to the stocks’ lack of popularity.
Related tags: Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
Today 11:25 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09
Today 06:01 AM
GBP/USD, NZD/USD: Bullish breaks bring tougher tests on the horizon
Today 03:08 AM
These S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones ‘rallies’ look made to fade
Today 03:01 AM
Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report
Yesterday 11:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.