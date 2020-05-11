Abe is ready to act further

Japanese PM Abe has declared that he is ready to take bold and timely actions if needed to support the economy.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2020 12:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Abe is ready to act further

This morning, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared that the Government is ready to take bold and timely actions if further steps are needed to support the economy. He added he is ready to take further steps to ease economic pain from Covid-19 pandemic, even during the current Parliament session if needed.

From a technical point of view, USD/JPY stands above a strong horizontal support at 106.60. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance as the nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 107.15 and a second one would be set at set at May 1 top at 107.40 in extension. Any break below 106.60 would lower the bullish potential and would lead to a consolidation towards 106.35.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Asia

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:36 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 4, 2024 12:30 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 4, 2024 05:36 AM
        USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 4, 2024 01:59 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.