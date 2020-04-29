A50 Index Intraday Trend Remains Up on Mixed PMI Data

A50 Index currently rises around 0.2% after releasing the China PMI data....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2020 9:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A50 Index Intraday: Trend Remains Up on Mixed PMI Data

A50 Index currently rises around 0.2% after releasing the China PMI data.

China's official Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.8 in April (51.0 expected) from 52.0 in March while Non-Manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.2 (52.5 expected) from 52.3.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.4 in April (50.5 expected) from 50.1 in March. The key findings included: "Output continues to recover, albeit at a mild pace (...) .but total new work declines again as export sales plummet (...) Input costs and output charges both fall."

In those data, both official and Caixin Manufacturing PMI data are worse than the expectation. The Caixin's one even dropped below 50. The data suggests a mixed signal as 50 is the threshold to identify the expansion or contraction of the economy. However, the official Non-Manufacturing PMI is better than the expectation and shows the growth of economic activity.

From a technical point of view, the A50 index has validated a bullish breakout of the consolidation zone on the 30 minutes chart, indicating the resumption of the recent uptrend. Besides, the index has recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms since March 22. It suggests that the trend remains bullish.

The RSI reversed down after challenging the overbought level at 70. This momentum indicator suggests that the prices may have a consolidation move. However, the RSI remains bullish as the RSI does not break the support zone between 42 and 47.

In this case, as long as the support level at 13410 (around the rising 50-period moving average) is not broken, the index prices would challenge to the resistance levels at 13640 and 13740, representing 100% and 127.2% measured move of the previous up move. On the other hand, crossing below 13410 would erase the bullish bias and bring a return to the support level at 13270.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: China A50 Indices China A50

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.