Yen in Risk Off Mode while Stocks are Near All Time Highs

What happens to USD/JPY if stocks begin to sell off next week?

December 6, 2019 4:44 PM

Yen in Risk Off Mode while Stocks are Near All Time Highs

Non-farm Payroll data was released this morning and the headline number was better than expected. As a result, stock markets are up at or near 1% on the day, closing in once again on all time highs. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index, CME

As one would expect, with a strong move higher in stocks, USD/.JPY would follow.  But take a look at the price action in USD/JPY since the initial move after the NFP data was released:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/JPY is actually down slightly on the day!  On a daily timeframe, the pair couldn’t close about the 109.50 level, and therefore failed to break above the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern.  In addition, that level represented the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of April 24th to the lows on August 26th.  Also, a rising wedge was formed, and price broke lower out of the wedge.  (The target for a break from a rising wedge is 100% of the wedge, which would be near the 104.50 level.) USD/JPY closed back below 109.00 on Monday, and then below the 200 Day moving average on Tuesday. The pair hasn’t been able to close above it since Friday of last week. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Traditionally, stocks and USD/JPY move together.  However, take a look at how the 2 assets have diverged over the last two days. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index, CME

First support now comes in at Wednesday’s lows and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows on October 3rd to the highs on December 2nd near 108.40/50.  Below there is horizonal support near 108.25.  But the ultimate support doesn’t come across until 104.50, which is the low from August 23rd, however there are various horizontal support levels all the way down to that level. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

That leads us to beg the question….What happens to USD/JPY if stocks begin to sell off next week?  More specifically, what happens to USD/JPY (and other JPY pairs) if there is a hawkish statement from the FOMC on Wednesday? Or what happens to the pair if Boris Johnson loses the election on Thursday?  Or what happens if a US-China trade deal is off the table?  The risk is that stocks will move lower.  And if that is the case, USD/JPY may be ready for a move even lower with them!  


Related tags: Dollar USD NFP Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.