Why fundamental support for the dollar is starting to look thin

The dollar’s recovery after a pretty torrid 2017 has been a much anticipated trend for the latter part of 2017, so how much longer will we have to wait for this rally to materialise? Since reaching a low on Sept 8th, the dollar index has rallied some 3%, however, this reversal has been fairly messy and sporadic so far and unlike a typical uptrend.

Below we look at 5 factors that could impact the next trend in the dollar, and to conclude we give our best case scenario for where the buck may go in the short term.

President Trump introduced his much anticipated tax reform programme last week, which has helped the dollar to recover. The slash to corporation taxes, the confirmation of the repatriation rate for corporate profits stashed overseas and the dumping of the double taxation rate for overseas’ profits were all welcomed by dollar bulls. While this has been dollar positive so far, there are reasons to be sceptical that this will benefit the dollar in the long term. Firstly, there are no guarantees that this will pass Congress and see the light of day, secondly, if the tax reforms do get passed they are likely to lead to an increase in the already large US budget deficit, which should be dollar negative. Thus, we don’t see tax reform as being a major driver of the stronger dollar in the longer term. Technical: Sometimes it is not the fundamentals that drive a currency but the technical picture. When you analyse the fundamental drivers of the dollar they start to look a little shaky, and there are far more factors that are dollar neutral rather than dollar positive. Thus, the technical factors may come into play. The dollar index is approaching a key support level, as you can see in the chart below, 93.70 – 94.20 is a key resistance zone, and if we get a weekly break above this level then we could see the bulls start to change their mind. (Dollar positive, if resistance is broken)

As you can see, sometimes the technical factors are worth a closer look than well-worn fundamental ones, and this appears to be the case for the dollar right now. There is a slew of economic data released this week, including the crucial NFP data on Friday. This data is likely to determine whether or not the dollar index ends the week above or below this critical resistance level. If the dollar index can convincingly break above it then a move back towards 95.30 – the 38.2% of the March to Sept downtrend could be on the cards, ahead of the 96.00 highs from July.

Chart 1:

Source: City Index and Bloomberg