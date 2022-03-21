Weekly COT report: Fastest pace of AUD short covering since March 2020

Last week, AUD shorts were culled at their fastest pace since March 2020, when eye watering levels of stimulus was rolled out at their height of the pandemic.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 21, 2022 12:16 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As of Tuesday 15th March 2022:

  • The Australian dollar and euro futures contracts saw the largest weekly repositioning, with AUD net-short exposure falling by -33.3k contracts and EUR net-longs falling by -40.1 contracts.
  • Net-long exposure to the US dollar index fell to its least bullish level in 24-weeks.
  • Interestingly, net-long exposure to euro futures also fell, to their least bullish level in 9-weeks.
  • Net-short exposure to CHF futures fell to their least bearish level since September.
  • Traders remained net-long Russian rubles by 7.5k contracts (down from 19.5k end of February) but open interest is its lowest since December 2020.
  • Traders were their most bearish on GBP futures in 11-weeks.
20220320cotFOREXci Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report AUD futures: The Aussie saw a sharp reduction in net-short exposure last week, which fell -33.4k contracts – its sharpest move since March 2015. 28.6k short contracts were culled, which was its most aggressive rate of short-covering since March 2020 and 4.8k long contracts were added. A strong commodities rally driven by geopolitics and supply concerns, alongside a hawkish Fed and less dovish RBA) is finally seeing those tired shorts run for cover and helped push AUD bac above 74c. Should we see more hawkish rhetoric from RBA then (dare we say) we could even see AUD back above 80c.

 

20220320cotAUDci

NZD futures:

Traders flipped to net-long exposure to NZD futures for the first time in 3-months. And like AUD, we saw a strong reduction of gross shorts (-10.3k contracts) and increase of longs (5.7k contracts). Money markets have fully priced in a further 3 hikes over the next six months with the 6-month OIS rising to 1.75%. And the surge in commodities pricing with global inflation on the rise doing little to dispel expectations of further hikes which remain supportive of NZD.

20220320cotNZDci

USD exposure:

Traders were net-long the USD by US $8.7 billion according to IMM (International Money Market, $709 billion of which was against G10 currencies. We saw a sharp drop on exposure to emerging FX, with USD exposure rising by $1.6 billion last week alone, which is its fastest rise since March 2020.

20220320usdCI

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis AUD NZD

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
Yesterday 06:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Yesterday 01:20 PM
EURUSD Outlook: ECB Rate Cut vs U.S. Macro Developments
Yesterday 01:19 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

canada_02
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:55 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:25 AM
      japan_02
      USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:15 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 4, 2024 11:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.