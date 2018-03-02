Week Ahead Italian Election Central Banks and US Jobs in Focus

The past week in the markets was not for the faint-hearted. Two primary catalysts for the return of sharply elevated market volatility emanated from the U.S. – Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish testimony in front of the US Congress, and US President Trump’s announcement regarding sizeable import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 2, 2018 1:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The past week in the markets was not for the faint-hearted. Two primary catalysts for the return of sharply elevated market volatility emanated from the U.S. – Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish testimony in front of the US Congress, and US President Trump’s announcement regarding sizeable import tariffs on steel and aluminum. Equity markets were heavily pressured by both of these catalysts, while the US dollar jumped on Powell’s testimony but tumbled on the prospect of tariff-driven global trade wars.

Powell Testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified twice this past week – Tuesday in front of the House Financial Services Committee, and Thursday in front of the Senate Banking Committee. In his Tuesday testimony, Powell hinted that due to significant strides in the economy, strength in the labor market, higher wage growth, rising inflation expectations, and changes in fiscal policy, there could potentially be more rate hikes in 2018 than the three that were previously projected. That pivotal hint once again drove up expectations of an accelerated rise in interest rates, boosting US Treasury yields back up to near multi-year highs and placing renewed pressure on stocks, while aiding in a sharp extension of the US dollar’s recent rebound. On Thursday, Powell reiterated much of Tuesday’s testimony, but also slightly moderated his comments in a possible bid to quell fears of potentially overheating wage growth and inflation, which have recently been a driving force in pressuring equity markets. Stocks gained some respite from these comments, but it was short-lived, as the overall tone of the testimony remained significantly hawkish.

Trump Tariffs

Also on Thursday, markets were rocked yet again by a new development from the Trump Administration. Trump’s protectionist trade stance has long been known – since his election campaign in 2016. This stance came in full view on Thursday, however, when the President stated that high tariffs – 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum imports – could be implemented as early as next week. Markets rapidly grasped the potential implications of these tariffs, and broad-based fears of resulting trade wars led to sharp slides for global equity markets and the US dollar. By the afternoon trading session in New York on Friday, stocks had attempted to claw back some of those losses but remained substantially volatile.

The Week Ahead: Italian Election, Central Bank Decisions, and US Jobs

Concerns about Trump’s tariffs and the possibility of sparking global trade wars are likely to continue dominating market action for now, but there will be many other potential catalysts for market volatility in the very busy week ahead.

First up, Italy’s upcoming general election, slated to be held on Sunday, March 4th, could make a significant market impact. A surprise result has the potential to prompt heightened volatility for the euro. This is especially the case since two of the primary political parties/alliances vying for votes are generally known to be Eurosceptic, or opposed to the EU’s perpetuation and expansion of power. Closely tied to this Euroscepticism is the issue of immigration, which is the dominant theme of this Italian election. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of economic migrants and political refugees have migrated to Italy, making immigration a particularly heated topic among voters and politicians. Also taking center stage in the election will be Italy’s massive public debt, and candidates’ calls for policies that will increase the country’s budget deficit even further. Any outcome of the Italian election that boosts the prominence of populist, Eurosceptic parties like the Five-Star Movement and/or Northern League, has the potential to place renewed and substantial pressure on the euro.

While the US Federal Reserve may now be out of the limelight for the time being, several other major central banks will come into sharp focus. The Reserve Bank of Australia issues its rate decision and statement on Tuesday, the Bank of Canada is up Wednesday, the European Central Bank announces on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan rounds out the busy week on Friday. The statements and decisions of the Bank of Canada and European Central Bank will likely be the most impactful of the four, as there are more uncertainties surrounding these two central banks with regard to their monetary policy and interest rate outlooks.

Finally, the US jobs report for February will take center stage on Friday. Given the recent market turbulence that was initially driven in part by higher-than-expected wage growth figures in the last jobs report, this piece of data will take on particular importance. Current consensus expectations for month-over-month average hourly earnings growth are running at +0.3%. The unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to an extreme low of 4%, and the headline non-farm payrolls is expected to have risen by around 205,000 jobs.

Along with equities, key currencies that are likely to experience significantly further volatility in the busy week ahead include the US dollar, euro, Canadian dollar, and Japanese yen.


Related tags: Dollar Euro USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Today 06:20 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
Today 05:23 PM
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.