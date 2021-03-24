VIDEO Hang Seng breaks neckline of Head and Shoulders formation

On Wednesday, the index broke through the neckline of the formation

March 24, 2021 2:51 PM

The Hang Seng put in a high this year on February 18th, at 31,088, as price and the RSI began to diverge, while the RSI was in overbought territory.  The Hang Seng then pulled back and formed a head and shoulders pattern.  On Wednesday, the index broke through the neckline of the formation and fell to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of September 28th, 2020 to the highs of February 18th, near 27,898. 

The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the distance from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown point below the neckline, which is near 25,370

If geopolitical and trade tensions between China and other countries remain, the Hang Seng may continue towards the head and shoulders target near 25,370

Learn more about index trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices China EU

Latest market news

View more
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM
GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
Yesterday 11:18 PM
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Yesterday 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Yesterday 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:20 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:18 PM
      germany_01
      DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:00 PM
        gold_03
        Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 02:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.