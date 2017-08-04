USDCAD faces busy day ahead of jobs data from both North American nations

Employment figures from both North American nations will be released later on today and for that reason the USD/CAD could be in for a wild ride.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 4, 2017 8:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Employment figures from both North American nations will be released later on today and for that reason the USD/CAD could be in for a wild ride. Given the mostly negative leading indicators, most analysts expect to see a weak headline US nonfarm payrolls figure. But if it meets expectations (182,000) or surprises to the upside then US dollar may stage a short-covering rally as most of the negativity may already be priced in. The dollar bulls will certainly want to see a bigger-than-expected rise in the average hourly earnings index. But at 0.3% m/m, expectations are running high and as such the scope for disappointment is there. Meanwhile Canadian employment figures are expected to have risen last month at a slower pace of 13,000 compared to last month’s 45,300 figure. However, if the Canadian employment data again surprises to the upside then the CAD could rise sharply, given that the Bank of Canada has turned hawkish and inflation indicators have been strong recently.

But it is clear from the USD/CAD’s price action this week that there was quite a bit of profit-taking in this pair after its recent sharp falls, as speculators awaited the release of today’s jobs figures. The close today will therefore be very important as it could provide us a clear indication about next week’s most likely direction. For now, the bulls would point to the fact the recent breakdown attempt below last year’s low at 1.2460 clearly failed, and that given the extent of the past declines, this should mean that the USD/CAD is now going to go higher. The bears would argue that this week’s gains mere represent an oversold bounce as bearish speculators banked profit ahead of a key risk event (today’s data).

Given this uncertainty we are holding a neutral bias at this stage. However, a potential close above last week’s high at 1.2576 would probably mark a break in market structure, in which case, the USD/CAD could go higher in early next week. However, a daily close significantly below 1.2576 would suggest the move above last week’s high was a mere stop raid rather than a market structure break. In this case, a quick return to the bottom of the range at 1.2425-1.2460 area would then not come as surprise to us. Indeed, we would then expect to see a further breakdown below this support range in the days to come. In this potential scenario, the bearish bias would well and truly be re-established again. 

Related tags: Dollar NFP Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.