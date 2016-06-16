USD JPY clears path to 100 after BoJ inaction

After the Bank of Japan’s inaction overnight, the Nikkei fell a good 3% and the USD/JPY, which was already downbeat because of a dovish Fed the night before, tumbled below 105 to reach a low so far of 103.55.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2016 1:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After the Bank of Japan’s inaction overnight, the Nikkei fell a good 3% and the USD/JPY, which was already downbeat because of a dovish Fed the night before, tumbled below 105 to reach a low so far of 103.55. The USD/JPY and the dollar in general, has since bounced back a tad as traders took profit ahead of key US economic data at 13:30 BST (08:30 ET), including the latest inflation figures. If these numbers show further weakness then the US dollar will likely extend its falls as investors push out expectations about a potential rate rise further out. Already, a July rate hike is looking increasingly unlikely with the CME Group’s FedWatch tool pointing to a 7% probability – significantly lower than just a few weeks ago. And despite the Fed suggesting that there could be two rate rises in 2016, the probability of just one increase in the December meeting is currently just 38%. However if the data, especially the inflation figures, turn out to be better than expected then the odds for a rate increase could improve, leading to a more profound bounce in the USD.

Today’s US data releases include the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and weekly Unemployment Claims, all due for publication at 13:30 BST (08:30 ET). Headline CPI is expected to have edged up 0.3% month-over-month in May after climbing 0.4% the month before, while core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 0.2% on the month. On a year-over-year basis, an unchanged headline CPI reading of 1.1% is expected to be seen. However core CPI is expected to have risen to +2.2% from +2.1% year-over-year in April. Meanwhile the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is expected to have improved to +1.1 from -1.8 in May, while applications for unemployment claims are seen edging up to 267,000 from 264,000 the week before.

USD/JPY path of least resistance to the downside

The USD/JPY will therefore be in focus once again around the time of the above data releases. However, the damage has already been done first by the Fed and now the BOJ, with the pair breaking below a significant long-term support around the 105.00-105.5 area, which led to further momentum selling. To be honest, the writing was already on the wall with price forming two large bearish engulfing candles in recent weeks above this area. Now that another big level is broken and with price moving below the 200-week moving average, there is little-further prior long-term reference points to watch until the 100.00-101.00 area now. As can be seen on the weekly chart, this psychologically-important area had been strong support in the past and it is where the 50% retracement level of the long-term upswing converges with price.

At this stage, there’s nothing bullish about price action other than the fact it is severely oversold on short-term charts, including on the daily. On the weekly time frame, the RSI is in a state of positive divergence but it remains inside a bearish channel. Only when the RSI breaks above the resistance trend of this channel would it signal a reversal in momentum. Obviously for the RSI to move higher, the underlying USD/JPY price will need to rally, preferably above the now broken 105.00-105.55 support area. But for as long as we are below this new resistance area, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside.

16.06.16 usdjpy

Related tags: BoJ Fed USD/JPY trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
    japan_04
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2025 11:22 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 09:10 PM
        Market chart
        USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 5, 2025 11:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.