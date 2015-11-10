USD Index One last dip before a run to the century mark

If you had to pick a day to press the snooze button on your alarm an extra time or two, today would have been a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 10, 2015 2:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If you had to pick a day to press the snooze button on your alarm an extra time or two, today would have been a great choice. The only particularly meaningful data over the last 24 hours was China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for October, which came in cooler than expected at 1.3% year-over-year vs. 1.5% eyed. Meanwhile, today’s US economic calendar is essentially barren as well, with only Wholesale Inventory data at 10:00 ET to “look forward to.”

The slow day for economic data gives us an opportunity to step back and put the recent rally in the US dollar into perspective. After consolidating in a lackluster range from 93.50 to 98.00 for a full six months, the widely-followed US dollar index has broken out to the topside on the back of hawkish Fed comments and a stellar Non-Farm Payroll report last Friday.

Last week’s breakout is undeniably impressive, but the index is now in oversold territory on the RSI indicator for the first time this year. The MACD indicator continues to trend higher above both its signal line and the “0” level, signaling strongly bullish momentum, but that doesn’t mean the dollar won’t see a short-term dip.

From a fundamental perspective, there is little in the way of traditional US economic data until Friday’s retail sales data, but we will have a veritable motherlode of Fedspeak on Thursday, with six different Fed policymakers (Yellen, Bullard, Lacker, Evans, Dudley and Fischer) all delivering comments. Traders will be eager to see whether the central bankers present a unanimous front on the likelihood of interest rate hikes in December, as well as the likely path of monetary policy moving forward. With even uber-dove Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noting yesterday that he would rather wait to raise interest rates but would not dissent against a December hike, such a move is starting to seem like a done deal.

For traders who missed the initial breakout in the dollar, we could see a short-term dip to the previous breakout area in the 98.00-50 zone, but given the bullish technical and fundamental picture, buyers may step in quickly to defend that zone. As more and more traders start pricing in a December rate hike, the dollar index could easily rise back toward the century mark (100.00) over the next few weeks.

DOLLARINDEX11-10-2015 8-54-57 AMSource: Stockcharts.com, City Index

Related tags: Dollar index Fed FOMC Forex Interest rates Matt Weller USD Yellen

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.