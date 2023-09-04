USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 3:03 AM
1 views
interest_rates_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Whilst large speculators remained heavily net-short the US 2-year bond bill (it had reached another record high the week prior), they trimmed gross short exposure by -4.7% and increased longs by 7.2%. It is also worth noting that the 2-year yield printed a bearish engulfing week after a failed attempt to break and hold above 5%. And if yields continue to move lower over the coming weeks, it will likely weigh on the US dollar.

Large speculators are slowly loosening their bullish grip on GBP/USD futures, with short exposure rising by 25% last week. AUD/USD traders were their most bearish in 44 weeks ahead of this week’s RBA meeting and GDP report, with odds not only favouring another hold at 4.1% but money markets are beginning to price in their first cut.

Traders are also showing renewed bullish interest in gold and silver.

 

20230904cotpctrankCI

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures rose to an 18-month high (although it is only at a 4-week high when adjusted for open interest)
  • Large speculators increased their net-short exposure to JY futures to a 7-week high
  • Net-long exposure to gold futures rose for the first week in six among large speculators
  • Traders were their most bearish on NZD/USD futures in 44 weeks
  • Gross short exposure to GBP/USD futures rose by 25.1%
20230904cotsnapshotCI

 

 

US 2-year bond note - Commitment of traders (COT):

The US 2-year yield formed a bearish engulfing week after its failed 'bid' to break and hold above 5%.

It's the first bearish engulfing week since the March high.

Large speculators have been pushing net-short exposure to record highs in recent months, although by last Tuesday they had trimmed gross shorts by -4.7% and increased longs by 7.2%. Also note that the 2-year bond seems to have found support around 101 (the 2006 lows).

It's the last week for Fed members to shape the narrative ahead of the blackout period which kicks in on Saturday. If they push the narrative towards higher for longer but done, perhaps we could finally see yields top out? Or perhaps that's wishful thinking. It's certainly a market to watch, regardless. But if yields top out, then so could the US dollar.

20230904cots2year

 

USD index futures (DXY) – Commitment of traders (COT):

The US dollar index rose for a seventh consecutive week, although its small gain last week also shows a hesitancy to break higher with an inverted hammer beneath the May and YTD highs. Net-long exposure among large speculators has been trending lower since June 2022, and they are on the cusp of flipping to net-short exposure.

If traders flip to net-short exposure and yields actually do top out, then that paints an upside bias for the likes of AUD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

20230904cotDXY

 

GBP/USD futures – Commitment of traders (COT):

With that said, large speculators remain heavily net-long GBP/USD futures, although they are showing signs of loosening their bullish grip. Gross shorts were increased by 25% last week, and net-long exposure may be topping out. Asset managers are also a lot less bullish than they were a few weeks ago, so perhaps the tide is turning. But if the US dollar underperforms whilst GBP traders trim long exposure, it might make for some choppy trading conditions. But if the US dollar retains strength then perhaps we’ll see a more direct move lower on GBP/USD.

20230904cotgbpusd

 

This content will only appear on City Index websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

Commitment of traders FAQs

What is the COT report?

The Commitments of Traders, or COT, report is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the US futures market. It provides a snapshot of trading commitments as of Tuesday of that week in order to increase the transparency of exchanges.

COT reports are used across markets, so you’ll be able to obtain reports on forex, gold, indices and more.

How do you read the Commitments of Traders report?

The Commitments of Traders report is read in tables, in which each row will tell you the market and each column looks at the open interest, long positions and short positions. You’ll also be able to see which actors have taken positions, including dealers, institutions or funds.

The COT is a key data source for traders, as it can provide guidance on whether to go long or short on each market.

What is the COT report release time?

The COT report is released every Friday at 15:30 Eastern Time on the CFTC website. That’s 20:30 GMT or Saturday at 7:30 AEST. We provide up-to-date coverage of the COT report so that you can get expert analysis each week, as quickly as possible.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment GBP USD USD Yields

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: growing risk of RBA turning neutral on interest rates
Today 01:37 AM
USD/JPY analysis: Asian Open – 4th September 2023
Yesterday 10:49 PM
ISM services, RBA, BOC meeting, China CPI: The Week Ahead – 01/09/2023
September 1, 2023 11:30 PM
Oil and the dollar strengthen on jobs data, Nasdaq dips
September 1, 2023 04:30 PM
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
September 1, 2023 04:13 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
September 1, 2023 02:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Research
Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 28, 2023 02:07 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 21st August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 21, 2023 01:07 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 14, 2023 04:29 AM
        Research
        WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 7, 2023 01:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.