USD CAD hits new 2 month high on surging US dollar

As the US dollar remained elevated on Tuesday in the aftermath of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish statements in front the US House Financial Services Committee, USD/CAD broke out to a new 2-month high, tentatively confirming a continuation of the uptrend that has been in place since early February.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2018 4:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the US dollar remained elevated on Tuesday in the aftermath of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish statements in front the US House Financial Services Committee, USD/CAD broke out to a new 2-month high, tentatively confirming a continuation of the uptrend that has been in place since early February.

Late last week, the currency pair fell when the Canadian dollar surged after Canadian Consumer Price Index inflation data for January showed that prices rose substantially more than expected at +0.7% against prior expectations of +0.4% and a previous month’s reading of -0.4%. The unexpectedly high inflation reading boosted the Canadian dollar as markets speculated on the higher potential for more policy tightening and rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

Since that data was released last week, however, market focus has shifted squarely towards the US Federal Reserve’s outlook for rate hikes as indicated by Powell’s testimony that began on Tuesday. As it turned out, Powell’s testimony was more hawkish than might have been expected, as the Fed Chair hinted at potentially more rate hikes than previously projected due to significant strides in the economy, strength in the labor market, higher wage growth, rising inflation expectations, and changes in fiscal policy.

For USD/CAD, although higher inflation did indeed drive some speculation of a potentially more hawkish Bank of Canada, the Fed’s rather clear hawkish shift has underlined the continuing differences in policy stances between the US and Canadian central banks.

With continued speculation on a more hawkish Fed, USD/CAD is potentially poised to extend the short-term bullish trend that has been in place since early February. Any such continuation should target the next major resistance level to the upside around 1.2900, which represents the highs of late 2017.

Related tags: Dollar USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.