US open: Wall Street opens higher ahead of Facebook earnings, oil jumps

US stocks look set to open higher ahead of a busy week for earnings with Facebook due to release earnings after the close. Inflation concerns will remain in focus as oil prices jump.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 25, 2021 2:41 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.13% at 35715

S&P futures +0.2% at 4555

Nasdaq futures +0.4% at 15416

In Europe

FTSE +0.15% at 7226

Dax +0.3% at 15600

Euro Stoxx +0.15% at 4196

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks look to earnings

US stocks are set for a mildly higher open on Monday as investors readied themselves for a slew of big earnings releases this week. Big tech heavy weights are set to report this week kicking off with Facebook after the close today.

Even before big tech earnings get under the tech sector is in focus with PayPal up over 5%. Investors breathed a sigh of relief on the news that the payments company has ruled out pursuing Pinterest at this time. Meanwhile the latter slumped 15% on the prospect of the deal not going ahead.

Inflation concerns will continue to linger particularly with oil prices on the rise at multi year highs and following Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday. So far share prices have remained resilient in the face of rising price pressures with the S&P and the Dow hitting record highs. However, signs of rising cost pressures hurting guidance could put the brakes on further moves higher.

Where next for the S&P?

The S&P is bracing for fresh record highs above 4550. The 50 sma crossed above the 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. However, the RSI is in overbought territory so there could be some consolidation at these levels or an easing back before fresh record highs. A move below 4500 could negate the near-term uptrend.

S&P 500 chart

FX – USD rebounds, EUR falls as German business sentiment deteriorates

The US Dollar is rebounding at the start of the week after dropping to a monthly low on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had all but confirmed the tapering of bond purchases but pushed back on the prospect of a rate hike. The pickup in the US Dollar is receiving a helping had from the weaker Euro.

EUR/USD is heading lower, paring gains from the previous week. German business sentiment in October as supply chain bottlenecks clouded the near-term outlook. The IFO index fell to 97.7 from 98.9 in September, marking the 4th straight month of declines.

GBP/USD +0.09% at 1.3770

EUR/USD -0.21% at 1.1620

Oil eases, uptrend remains intact

Oil prices are rising higher, adding to gains from the previous week and hitting multi year highs. Tight supply keeps oil prices buoyant as demand continues to rise as economies reopen. According to Goldman Sachs oil demand is back up at 99 million bpd where it was pre-pandemic. The investment bank still sees oil trading above $90 sooner rather than later. Analyst as Goldman’s consider that the switch from oil to gas amid ongoing energy crisis is boosting demand by around $1 million barrels per day.

WTI crude trades +0.9% at $84.37

Brent trades +0.7% at $85.41

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

14:45 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business  Index


 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 


 

Related tags: Indices Forex USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
Today 10:44 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
Today 08:38 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
Today 07:35 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
Today 06:01 PM
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
Today 05:58 PM
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
Today 05:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.