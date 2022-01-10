US open: Tech stocks underperform as treasury yields jump

Inflation concerns and expectations of a sooner move by the Fed to raise interest rates, even as Omicron cases surge are unnerving investors.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 10, 2022 1:56 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
 

US futures

Dow futures -0.26% at 36137

S&P futures -0.35% at 4648

Nasdaq futures -1.16% at 15408

In Europe

FTSE +0.08% at 7480

Dax -0.35% at 15881

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 4280

Learn more about trading indices

Inflation fears rise

US stocks are set to open lower as investors fret over rising inflation and the Fed hiking interest rates at the same time that Omicron cases are surging higher.

US treasury yields rose to a fresh 2 year high amid growing expectations that the Fed will tackle surging inflation head on this year raising rates at a faster pace than initially expected.

Tech stocks, which are particularly sensitive to higher interest rate expectations are once again under performing as investors rotate out of high growth stocks into value, with bank stocks rising on the prospect of a rate hike boosting net interest income.

Whilst there is no high impacting US data due for release today attention is firmly on US inflation data and a speech by Fed chair Powell later in the week. Inflation is expected to come in at 7%, which could prompt more hawkish commentary from the Fed, cementing the way to a rate hike potentially as soon as March.

Where next for the S&P500?

After hitting an all time high of 4617 earlier in January, S&P500 is falling lower. The price declining through the 50 sma and the bearish cross over on the MACD are keeping sellers hopeful of further downside. The 100 sma has acted as a key support in November and December making it a key level to watch at 4577 ahead of 4500 the December low. On the upside a move above the 50 sma at 4680 and 4750 could see the price look back towards 4816 and fresh all-time highs.

S&P 500 chart

FX – USD rebounds, EUR slumps despite upbeat data

The USD is on the rise recouping losses from the previous week. The greenback fell sharply on Friday after the headline non-farm payroll figure significantly missed forecasts. However, inflation fears are back, along with expectations of a sooner move by the Fed to raise rates, boosting the USD.

EUR/USD trades under pressure despite upbeat data from the bloc. Unemployment in the Eurozone continues to decline, dropping to 7.2%, down from 7.3%. Meanwhile Sentix investor sentiment unexpectedly improved in January to 14.9, up from 13.5. The data suggests that investors are not expecting economic momentum to stall in the new year despite rising COVID cases.

GBP/USD  -0.15% at 1.3573

EUR/USD  -0.37% at 1.1314

 

Oil steadies after strong gains

Oil prices are holding steady after booking big gains in the previous week. Oil jumped almost 5% across last week amid output disruption in Kazakhstan and Libya. Supply concerns remain, however, these are being offset by concerns over future demand as Omicron cases surge across the globe.

Protests in Kazakhstan had hit production at Tengiz, the country’s top oil field. However, output is gradually returning which could act as a tailwind on oil prices.

News that OPEC+ is failing to keep up with the allowed 253,000 bpd increase agreed is supporting the price of oil. OPEC+ managed to increase production by just 70,000 bpd in December compared to the previous month.

WTI crude trades -0.74% at $78.04

Brent trades -0.6% at $81.07

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD SPX 500 Indices Forex Oil

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
Today 10:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
Today 05:39 AM
NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
Today 04:43 AM
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
Today 02:27 AM
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM
EUR/USD falters at 1.08 on CPI-eve, USD/JPY remains buoyant: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 04:20 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 7, 2024 03:46 AM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 2, 2024 02:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.