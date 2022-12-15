US open: Stocks selloff on hawkish central banks

Stocks extend the selloff as hawkish guidance from the ECB adds to the Fed gloom.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 15, 2022 2:10 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures -1% at 33620

S&P futures -1.3% at 3940

Nasdaq futures -1.4% at 11555

In Europe

FTSE -0.73% at 7440

Dax -2% at 14160

Learn more about trading indices

The terminal Fed rate rose to 5.1%

US stocks are heading lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after the Federal Reserve failed to give the market the dovish tilt it was hoping for and instead flagged higher interest rates for longer. Meanwhile, the ECB also indicated that significant rate hikes were still needed in order to tame inflation.

The rally in stocks which had been sparked by cooler-than-expected US inflation, has come to an abrupt halt after Federal Reserve policymakers signaled that the terminal interest rate was now forecast at 5.1%, well above the market expectations and up from 4.6% in September. Policymakers also pushed back on expectations of a rate cut next year, suggesting that inflation is going to be much stickier the previously expected and will take longer to bring back down to the 2% level.

The Fed ECB was more hawkish than the market had been expecting, meaning they consider that more tightening is needed, which is hurting equity prices and boosting the USD.

Adding to the downbeat mood US retail sales fell by more than expected to -0.6% MoM in November after rising 1.3% in October. Jobless claims were stronger than forecast, falling to 211k.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq continues to trade in a holding pattern limited on the upside by 12,120 and on the lower side by the 50 sma at 11,400. The RSI has slipped below 50, keeping sellers optimistic about further downside. Sellers could look for a full below 11,400 to open the door to 11,000 and 20 June low, ahead of 10600 the November low. Meanwhile, buyers could look for a rise over 12120 is needed to expose the 100 and 200 sma at 12400, and a rise above here opens the door to 12,900, the September high.

nasdaq1512ci

Corporate news

Tesla is set to open lower again on the news that Elon Musk has sold a further $3.6 billion of stock.

Lennar falls after the house builder forecast a slow down in new orders in early 2023 as a result of higher mortgage rates.

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is rising following the more hawkish than-expected Federal Reserve stance. The US dollar has fallen over 7% in the past three months, so a small rebound is perhaps not that surprising.

EUR/USD it's falling owing USD strength, and after the ECB hiked interest rates by 50 basis points in line with forecasts. This takes the benchmark lending rate two 2%. The guidance was hawkish, saying that interest rates still need to rise significantly to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to 2%

GBP/USD is trading under pressure after the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, taking the benchmark index to 3.5%, its highest level since 2008. However, the vote split was more dovish than expected, with two policymakers voting to keep interest rates on hold and one voting for a larger 75 basis point hike. The divergence between policymakers highlights the complex task that the BoE is facing to bring double-digit inflation back towards a 2% target as the UK economy falls into a potentially long recession.

GBP/USD  -0.83% at 1.2310

EUR/USD  -0.23% at 1.0650

Oil steadies after 4 days of gains

Oil prices are holding steady after four straight days of gains, recovering from earlier declines as the possibility of further interest rate hikes raises concerns of slowing economic growth and boosted the dollar.

A stronger dollar can weaken oil demand as it makes it more expensive for buyers with foreign currencies.

Weak economic data from China has also dampened the demand outlook sending oil prices lower in early trade. Factory output slowed, and retail sales fell, both missing forecasts.

Meanwhile, projections from the International Energy Agency for a recovery in Chinese oil demand next year helped to lift the price.

WTI crude trades +0.05% at $75.85

Brent trades at +0.05% at $81.20

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A


 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD Nasdaq Inc Fed

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
Yesterday 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Yesterday 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Graph showing a slow uptrend
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 18, 2024 09:56 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 18, 2024 03:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 18, 2024 09:06 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 18, 2024 05:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.